The Internet Has the Best Responses to “1 in 6 Gen Z Adults Are LGBT” Article

An article from The Washington Post titled “1 in 6 Gen Z adults are LGBT. And this number could continue to grow.” has had new life breathed into it after Twitter got a hold of it. Most of the hilarious responses were born from a tweet that asked, “Why is this written like a threat?” And the responses that came in from other Twitter users were so on point that we had to collect the best ones.

Unless our demands are met we will continue turning up this little dial labelled ‘LBGT’ — anarcho-villain (@marvelator) April 27, 2021

*Joker Voice*

CITIZENS OF GOTHAM! Until the Batman reveals his identity, the number of LGBT adults will continue to grow every day https://t.co/cdJ3tpvouK — Wholesome Prison Blues (@ClayBodnar) April 28, 2021

“Every minute the money is not delivered to me, there will be another LGBT adult, Mr. Bond. I vow to create an environment that is so inclusive…” pic.twitter.com/GCuGgtlgHe — W. Montiel (@WaltMontiel) April 27, 2021

“We will continue to come out of the closet once an hour every hour until our demands are met” — Superman Ice Cream (@lighthousia) April 27, 2021

The queering will continue until morale improves https://t.co/2eG6RXj6MT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 28, 2021

If you don’t give into our demands, we will make one person gay every hour on the hour. https://t.co/BBoaoyc8ua — • • (@HydeSister) April 27, 2021

YEESSS YEESSSS MAKE MY MONSTER GROOOOOW! pic.twitter.com/WNKeFuTiC3 — Glow ‘My Slots are full *winkwonk*’ Goat (@Glow_Goat) April 27, 2021

ALL OF EXISTENCE SHALL BE GAY! https://t.co/EnnRWdmIyJ pic.twitter.com/ch1IkJeoil — Gwendolyn Jae Stone (@GwenLovesMovies) April 27, 2021

Note: In all seriousness though, the article from The Washington Post was quite interesting. It interviewed members of the LGBTQ community, analyzed why bisexuals are the largest but most silent part of our community, and how this generation has more information at their fingertips than any generation before them.

And my favorite quote from The Washington Post article comes from Phillip Hammack, a psychology professor and director of the Sexual and Gender Diversity Laboratory at the University of California at Santa Cruz. He said the following:

The rigid lines around gender and sexuality are just opening up for everybody. Young people are just doing it. … They’re leading this revolution, and they’re forcing scientists to take a closer look.

So, keep it going Gen Z. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.

(image: The Washington Post screengrab/Antony Jones/Getty)

