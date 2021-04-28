comScore Internet's Best Responses to "1 in 6 Gen Z Adults Are LGBT" Article

The Internet Has the Best Responses to “1 in 6 Gen Z Adults Are LGBT” Article

Let it grow, let it grow, don't hold it back anymore!

By Lyra HaleApr 28th, 2021, 3:15 pm

The Washington Post article about LGBT Gen z adults as Salt Bae sprinkles pride flags on it.

An article from The Washington Post titled “1 in 6 Gen Z adults are LGBT. And this number could continue to grow.” has had new life breathed into it after Twitter got a hold of it. Most of the hilarious responses were born from a tweet that asked, “Why is this written like a threat?” And the responses that came in from other Twitter users were so on point that we had to collect the best ones.

Note: In all seriousness though, the article from The Washington Post was quite interesting. It interviewed members of the LGBTQ community, analyzed why bisexuals are the largest but most silent part of our community, and how this generation has more information at their fingertips than any generation before them.

And my favorite quote from The Washington Post article comes from Phillip Hammack, a psychology professor and director of the Sexual and Gender Diversity Laboratory at the University of California at Santa Cruz. He said the following:

The rigid lines around gender and sexuality are just opening up for everybody. Young people are just doing it. … They’re leading this revolution, and they’re forcing scientists to take a closer look.

So, keep it going Gen Z. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.

(image: The Washington Post screengrab/Antony Jones/Getty)

