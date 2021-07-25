The Internet Can’t Get Enough of These Old Jokes

This weekend, M. Night Shyalaman’s latest horror film Old won the top spot the domestic box office, earning $16.5 million, edging out Snake Eyes and Space Jam: a New Legacy. And while the film has received mixed reviews, its central conceit, a beach where people rapidly age, has captured the imaginations of moviegoers. It has also captured the internet hive mind, with folks creating their own Old-inspired memes. And it only makes sense: after a year that saw us all age a century (or felt like it at least), honestly who can’t relate?

In honor of Old‘s opening weekend, we’ve rounded up our favorite memes and jokes inspired by the horror thriller. This is one joke that will never get, well, you know …

Probably my favorite one yet. pic.twitter.com/IQRPUMeODy — Phillip Iscove (@pmiscove) July 25, 2021

Paul Rudd when he gets to the beach in Old vs when Paul Rudd leaves the beach a few days later pic.twitter.com/kDn16pQSJH — Mr Bean’s Stunt Double (@MustacheDad) July 25, 2021

have been telling myself for hours "no sorry it's far too stupid to tweet '[to the tune of I Get Around] old old getting old / beach made us old'" — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) July 25, 2021

YEAH SO THE MOVIE'S CALLED OLD BECAUSE THEY GO TO A BEACH THAT MAKES THEM OLD BUT REALLY IT'S ABOUT HOW THE REAL SCARY PART OF AGING ISN'T DEATH BUT SEEING YOUR BODY ROT AWAY WHILE YOU'RE TRAPPED IN THIS MEAT CARCASS AND CAN'T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT. ARGUABLY M. NIGHT'S BEST WORK. pic.twitter.com/8mfr0Ainet — femme, süsser tiddy (@hottrashbabe) July 25, 2021

someBODY once told me

the beach was gonna old me — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) July 25, 2021

♫ Gimme the beat boys and free my soul, I’m going to the beach that makes you old, — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 25, 2021

(seeing an old person at a beach) Oh my god it’s real, — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) July 24, 2021

OLD but a beach where everybody’s arms just keep getting longer — ben mekler (@benmekler) July 25, 2021

“so there’s a beach that makes you old?” pic.twitter.com/UigZzvS2VR — alex (@alex_abads) July 25, 2021

you’re laughing, we’re on a beach that makes you old and you’re laughing pic.twitter.com/QJ1QLXzqd5 — cleo (@unspilledbeans) July 24, 2021

TRACY JORDAN: c'mon, Jack! You said I could make my autobiographical miniseries after I starred in Old, the horror movie about the beach that makes you old!

JACK DONAGHY: *to Liz, sotto voce* "Old: The Horror Movie About The Beach That Makes You Old" did VERY well — jd vance's "holler aunt" (@markpopham) July 25, 2021

Beach makes you old? Seen it. pic.twitter.com/Rzj3MLVC1Z — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) July 25, 2021

Me on the old beach pic.twitter.com/P97KkXDElc — AJ (@ajdeluxe_) July 25, 2021

That's what I love about this beach, man. I get older, it stays the same age. — mike ginn (@shutupmikeginn) July 25, 2021

fun fact: the events of the mamma mia cinematic universe actually take place in 1 day because they live on the beach that makes you old pic.twitter.com/refBfd6z0v — julia (@julesonfilm) July 25, 2021

ok everyone stop posting about that beach, it got old fast — ali richman (@alirichthem) July 25, 2021

Shyamalan twist! You just got 5 minutes older reading this round-up! THE BEACH IS EVERYWHERE! SURF’S UP GEEZER!

