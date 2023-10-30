‘The Idea of You’ Movie Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

A new Anne Hathaway movie is on the way (no, it’s unfortunately not yet the third Princess Diaries film), and it looks like it’s going to be quite explosive—which means, of course, bucketloads of drama, romance, and excitement.

The Idea of You follows a recent revival of the romance genre, with films like Red, White, and Royal Blue taking the world by storm. This film seems to be headed in that direction, with an extra side of boyband fame. I hear those of you thirsting for another romcom hit asking yourselves: When will it be here? What is it about? Who stars? Let me put you out of your misery …

What is the plot of The Idea of You?

The movie is adapted from a 2017 novel of the same name by actress and author Robinne Lee. Much like Anna Todd’s After books, this novel reportedly started as Harry Styles fanfiction. According to the synopsis on IMDB, the plot will follow a forbidden love story between a regular woman and a world-famous man. The synopsis reads:

“Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old single mother, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.”

Speaking about her book, Lee has previously said it’s about a woman “rediscovering” herself—not actually about Styles. “This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles, nor was it ever intended as a classic, fuzzy romance. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole,” she said, according to GQ.

Who stars in The Idea of You?

The film’s main characters will be played by Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White, and Royal Blue).

Others who have signed on to star include:

Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark)

Reid Scott (Veep)

Brent Bailey (Emma Approved)

Annie Mumolo (This is 40)

When will The Idea of You be released?

The film, which is directed by The Big Sick’s Michael Showalter, is expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video at some point next year. Though it wrapped up production at the end of 2022, the now-concluded WGA strike and ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike have probably caused its release to be delayed.

Is there a trailer for The Idea of You yet?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer for the film yet. A trailer should premiere soon, though, if it’s intended to be released next year!

(featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

