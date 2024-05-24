The Hollywood Commission Launches Hotline for Entertainment Workers To Report Abuse

After four years in development, the Hollywood Commission has finally launched MyConnext, a hotline for entertainment workers to report abuse privately and securely.

Ever since the #MeToo movement gained traction in 2017, it has become clear that entertainment workers need greater protection in the industry. 2017 was the same year The New York Times dropped a bombshell report alleging that producer Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted and harassed dozens of women over a 30-year period. Ultimately, over 100 women came forward alleging abuse, many of whom were silenced by Weinstein’s associates. Making matters worse, countless Hollywood executives allegedly knew of Weinstein’s conduct but continued protecting and enabling him.

Although it has been seven years since the landmark Weinstein case, that same protection of abusers and fear of retaliation remains persistent in Hollywood. Recently, Charlyne Yi alleged that after reporting a physical assault and psychological abuse they experienced on the set of Time Bandits, they were coerced to quit the production. Similarly, many recent exposés of toxic workplace environments on sets like Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show include allegations that reports of abuse to HR were not kept confidential and often led to retaliation. In an industry where abusers are often protected and reporting abuse to the company is sometimes ineffective, entertainment workers are in need of additional reporting resources.

How MyConnext provides resources to entertainment workers

The Hollywood Commission became aware of the need for a reporting tool for entertainment workers after issuing two surveys, one in 2019 and another in 2022, to over 10,000 Hollywood employees. In both surveys, over 90% of participants requested some kind of hotline or helpline to report abuse and resources to help them better understand when and how to make reports. While some reporting platforms exist, such as SAG-AFTRA’s Safe Place, the Commission wanted to create a more centralized reporting tool.

Now, after four years, the Commission has finally launched MyConnext. The website includes resources, a reporting tool, and a compilation of support groups and additional 24/7 helplines. Anyone can access the resources, which include step-by-step guides that explain standard workplace procedures and options for what to do when one experiences or witnesses abuse. For now, the reporting tool is available only to participating unions, which includes the Directors Guild of America, Writers Guild of America, Kennedy/Marshall employees, and U.S. employees on Amazon or Netflix productions. International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees will gain access to the tool later this year.

While SAG-AFTRA has its own reporting tool, MyConnext also links to Safe Place for these workers. The main features of the reporting tool are anonymous messaging, a private timestamp recording tool, and three different ways to report a concern. Users can utilize the anonymous messaging feature if they need guidance on what action to take after witnessing or experiencing misconduct, while the timestamp tool allows users to create completely private timestamped records of their experiences so they have a log of evidence to retrieve in the future. Meanwhile, one can make an anonymous or non-anonymous report, as well as a Hold for Match report.

The Hold for Match feature allows users to make an anonymous report, which remains pending unless someone else makes a report about the same person or organization. Once a matching report is made, both reports are officially filed. The feature is for those who fear retaliation and feel uncomfortable being the sole reporter. Additionally, MyConnext does not replace any other reporting options currently offered to entertainment workers. It’s simply meant to provide an additional option for those who may not feel safe reporting within their organization or want to speak to a qualified expert before making a report.

Although MyConnext isn’t available to all Hollywood employees, it is a step in the right direction to ensure that every worker has a secure, confidential way to report any form of abuse.

