The ‘Holland’ Q&A at SXSW was a beautifully warm love fest!

The new Mimi Cave film Holland premiered at SXSW and the room after was filled with warmth and love for the cast and creatives. With many premiere screenings, audiences got a chance to listen to a Q&A with the filmmakers and it was beautiful!

Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Cave, and more were on stage talking about working together on the new film and Kidman had nothing but praise for Cave’s vision. Cave, who directed the film Fresh back in 2022, has a unique style to her work. Kidman used her time on stage to talk about how that unique vision helped to craft Holland, Michigan as we see in their film.

More than Kidman praising Cave, the entire cast really seems to love the movie they made and rightfully so. It is a great film! It has a twist I truly did not see coming and Kidman even talked about how Holland starts out one way and then has audiences going “HUH!?!” when the twist is revealed.

You can see some of their answers to the Q&A here!

But what I really enjoyed about this Q&A in particular is the love that everyone had for Kidman. As someone who, to this day, still loves Moulin Rouge about all else, she is one of my favorite actors. She has had such a wide ranging career and legacy in Hollywood and movies like Holland show that she still has tricks up her sleeve.

The energy both on the carpet for Holland as well as in the room was nothing but love for Kidman and her work. She is, after all, a living legend for a reason. But getting to see the cast share their love for Holland and each other with a SXSW audience was truly one of my favorite moments of the entire film festival!

