‘Holland’ review: An idyllic world with a fascinating twist is yet another hit for Mimi Cave

I’ve learned to never doubt Mimi Cave and her new film, Holland, is a great example as to why. The Nicole Kidman led film premiered at SXSW and has stayed with me since watching it. But it is hard to talk about without spoiling.

Recommended Videos

Nancy (Kidman) is a housewife who lives in Holland, Michigan. Her husband Fred (Matthew Macfadyen) is a doctor in town and they are a picture perfect family with their son, Harry (Jude Hill). But slowly Nancy realizes that her life might not be as perfect as she thinks. Fred often goes to conferences for work and she thinks that he’s actually just going to cheat on her.

With the help of her friend and fellow teacher Dave (Gael García Bernal), the two begin investigating what Fred is up to. What they discover is much more than either could have imagined. The eerie energy of Nancy’s life in Holland mixed with Cave’s unique ability to tell a story that will constantly have you wondering what is happening next, Holland really does keep you on your toes.

There are moments in the less than two hour film that felt like it was dragging, primarily in the beginning when we’re introduced to Nancy and her boring life. Maybe that was the point. And there was a moment where it felt like the film’s time period wasn’t exactly clear and then suddenly the year 1997 is displayed cluing you in. All of these things paint an unsettling picture in Holland but they are going to better explored on a second watch.

What really works with the film though is Kidman’s performance as Nancy, a woman who doesn’t really know what her life is outside of her marriage and her son, finally standing up for herself.

There is nothing quite like a good twist

We often talk about “twists” in movies and more often than not, the twist in question isn’t that surprising. I would not say that is the case with Holland. I am sure there are people who will claim they “figured it out” but I truly never knew where this movie was going to take me and I loved that journey.

Much like Cave’s Fresh before it, you are aware that something isn’t as it seems with the town of Holland and especially with Nancy and her family but you can’t quite put your finger on it. So when the reveal happens, it is so jarring that we’re left in shock for the last act of the film.

I truly think that Cave’s aesthetic choices for the town of Holland mixed with Nancy’s journey really works to paint a layered look at the desperation she feels and the darker themes present in Holland. It does take a while to warm up the audience though.

Frankly, I think Holland is going to be an amazing film to watch for the second time just to see how the twist is layered into the film throughout but even for a first time watch, the film is well worth your time.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy