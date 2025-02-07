Two TikTok users doing the "Here I am" trend on the platform. The man on the right is holding a cat tower with a cat inside, while the girl on the right is hold her car's bumper.
The ‘Here I Am’ TikTok trend, explained

Published: Feb 7, 2025 05:21 pm

Ah, TikTok. The hub of all things trending. Nowadays, when you hear something is popular — whether it be a song or a show — you’ll likely hear about it on TikTok first. The platform is also an avenue for nostalgia. Old movies, quotes, songs, and trends have been revived thanks to TikTok creators, and this latest trend is one of them.

What is the “Here I Am” TikTok trend?

The “Here I Am” trend features users mimicking the iconic scene from Camp Rock, where Peggy (Jasmine Richards) performs the emotional ballad during the Final Jam.

The song features Peggy as a solo act, a momentous moment that shows her stepping out of Tess’s (Meaghan Martin) shadow and relinquishing her role as one of her lackeys. At the end of the movie, she is deemed the winner of the Final Act.

During the scene, Peggy is seen bobbing her head as she sings and plays an electric guitar. For the “Here I Am” trend, creators are copying her movements but with a twist. Instead of an electric guitar, they hold absurdly ginormous and odd things like a grocery cart or the front bumper of a car. The pairing of dramatically huge items while lip-syncing the ballad is pure comedy gold.

Some users have paired the “Here I Am” trend with the “Disney knees” trend. The latter refers to how Disney characters would buckle their knees together while they performed, usually during high notes or the climax. Only true 2010s kids remember how Mitchie (Demi Lovato) rocked the Disney knees during her performance of “This Is Me.”

One of the most iconic takes on the trend comes from Will Phillips (@cube_tings). For his rendition of the trend, he wields a huge cat tower… with his cat still inside. As the cat holds on for dear life, Phillips lip-syncs enthusiastically. Who is this diva?!

@will.dior40

She’s a paid actor ?? #fyp #demilovato #camprock

♬ original sound – Sariah ?✨

Mark Palisoc (@ohmymarky) was one of the creators who paired the “Here I Am” trend with “Disney knees.” His prop of choice? A shopping cart. I don’t even know how he got his hands on a shopping cart, but I won’t ask any questions.

@ohmymarky

The “Disney Knees” really helped me keep the shopping cart up. #fypシ゚viral #fyp #hereiam #camprock #disney #disneyknees

♬ original sound – Sariah ?✨

The most viral take on this trend comes from @yzzy_bee. For her video, she uses her car’s bumper, strumming it as she passionately lip-syncs to the Camp Rock banger. In the comments, she revealed someone had hit her car, causing the bumper to detach. Another prime example of Gen Z utilizing humor to cope with a sad event.

@yzzy_bee

Right. #viral #fyp #camprock

♬ original sound – Sariah ?✨

The “Here I Am” trend is still viral on TikTok, so grab the largest, most absurd item in your house and film that video ASAP!

