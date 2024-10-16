‘The height of blasphemy’ Rufus Wainwright is furious that Donald Trump played Hallelujah

Donald Trump has a long list of favorite songs that he does not understand one little bit. And on October 14, he decided to forgo the usual questions at a town hall event and just… play music. Yes, really. This is the man running for president of the United States right now.

Recommended Videos

His playlist consisted of some truly beloved songs (and “Rich Men North Of Richmond.”) Under any other circumstances, tunes like the Village People’s “YMCA” and Rufus Wainwright’s “Hallelujah” would have been highly appreciated, but not at a Trump event. The whole thing was downright surreal as convicted felon Trump just stood there and awkwardly swayed about. The lyrics “The baffled king composing Hallelujah” fit perfectly to the scene of Trump standing there cluelessly. And yes, Kamala Harris’s HQ has questioned his mental state in the past few days.

“Hallelujah” was originally written by Leonard Cohen, but the version Trump played was the Rufus Wainwright version from the Shrek soundtrack. And Wainwright is not pleased, at all.

The musician released a statement to Entertainment Weekly where he made his feelings clear.” The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth,” he declared. “I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy.”

And Wainwright isn’t the only person angry that Trump is co-opting his music. Of all the songs he played at the town hall, the vast majority of them were by people who have said, or whose estates have said, that Donald Trump isn’t allowed to use their intellectual property. That list is “yuge” and includes Axl Rose, Sinéad O’Connor, The Village People, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Pavarotti, Celine Dion, Prince, Jack White, REM and so many more.

Wainwright concluded his statement with, “Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.” No kidding.

And the statement to Entertainment Weekly also included the tidbit that Sony Music Publishing have sent a cease and desist letter to Trump’s people in an attempt to stop him using the song. Here’s to hoping.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy