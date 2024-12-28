“The hardest ad I’ve seen in a while” This FedEx ad could pass off as a mini-series of its own

If all ads were like this, nobody would even be thinking about the skip button.

Recommended Videos

This FedEx ad animated one of their real-life couriers and turned him into a snake-wrangling hero. In their ‘Tall Tales of Deliveries,’ one of their deliverymen named Matt was trying to send a package over. He encountered a rattlesnake and had a tussle with it in order to complete his delivery. Forget wildlife documentaries—Matt fought the snake with his own tapeholder and won.

Matt funnily asked, “You don’t own a pet snake, do you?” Needless to say, everyone was applauding the effort and animation that was put into producing the ad. It lasted for 30 seconds, but it’s unlike most ads that’ll have people tapping impatiently on the skip button. It looks like it deserves its own mini-series for other couriers, who have other wild stories to tell.

People on Twitter were hyping over the ad. One wrote, “FedEx just dropped the hardest ad I’ve seen in a while.” Others were reminded of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Given the ad’s art style, it’s easy to see why people would be reminded of the hit movie. Meanwhile, one Twitter user begrudgingly wrote that they “almost” forgive FedEx for this ad. After all, having some much-needed deliveries delayed is difficult to forgive. Not everyone gets the opportunity to have their packages delivered by a guy like Matt.

Are there any more of these ads?

FedEx has produced more of them on their website, even if you might not see them crop up on your social media pages. These ads also feature stories that are “inspired by true events,” all of them in the same Spider-verse-like animated format. From saving weddings to stopping a vintage Elvis record from disintegrating—these ads truly have amusing stories to tell.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy