The Grimace Shake Takes, but the Barbie Shake Is Giving

Are you tried of hearing about Grimace? Ready to move on from his birthday shake and change the time of purple into something a little lighter? Maybe a pink, perhaps? Well, the internet has some ideas for how to make the Grimace birthday shake a thing of the past and usher in the reign of Barbie.

First, let’s finally say goodbye to Grimace (for now). Ronald McDonald’s purple friend celebrated his birthday, and McDonald’s went ahead and celebrated him with a new shake. It didn’t seem to be good based on the reactions to it, and it might not necessarily be a model to emulate, but now companies are giving us a world in which we have Barbie-themed treats.

A new ad for Krispy Kreme in the Philippines sells us a Barbie doughnut and drink that makes you the best version of your own personal Barbie. Or, as the kids say, a “yassified” version of yourself. So why be boring when you can be exciting with a new Barbie chiller?

The Krispy Kreme ad is promoting the company’s tie-in for Barbie, with doughnuts and a chiller drink themed to the Greta Gerwig film led by Margot Robbie. With a “cotton candy” chiller and a doughnut that comes in “Dreamer” and “Girl Boss,” this is honestly a perfect way to promote a movie even if I cannot get it in the United States (yet). Next, just bring us a doughnut based on “da bomb” from Hot Ones inspired by the film Oppenheimer and we really would be living in the best time for movies.

the grimace shake trend but with this pic.twitter.com/U2PZ7MspFX — cret (@cretinousIC) June 29, 2023

Now, the Barbie doughnut is not yet available worldwide. Which is fine, albeit upsetting, but it only makes sense that we also have Dunkin’ Donuts partnering with Oppenheimer to make a “da bomb” themed donut, right?

this Barbie/Oppenheimer war is getting out of hand https://t.co/PKbAfgzJlZ pic.twitter.com/pGdoKKBSam — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 3, 2023

Give me all the Barbie-fied products

With the release date of Barbie approaching, fans of our favorite girl and her pink world are taking in every Barbie-themed thing possible. From a press junket filled with as much pink as physically possible to all of the looks that Margot Robbie is serving, this is her time. Especially now with the possibilities of these doughnuts. Currently there are doughnuts for the Fourth of July featured at Krispy Kreme, so we could still hope to see the Barbie menu hit the United States.

And Twitter is in love with it, especially this idea of what drinking the Barbie chiller will do for you.

i imagine it going something like this https://t.co/hVizJmKcvd pic.twitter.com/kFYkoiRVv2 — ✦ ??? ✦ team vampire!! ?? (@azuratis) June 30, 2023

The idea is that you drink it or eat the doughnuts and you’re suddenly the best version of yourself you can be. So, the opposite of the Grimace shake. Even Grimace cannot seem to resist the world of Barbie.

So, in theory, you can spend the price of a Krispy Kreme chiller and get the makeover of your life because of it. If you told me as a child that that was all I needed to do to look like Barbie? I would have bought the entire stock.

The point of all this is that we need Krispy Kreme to make this a reality everywhere. In the meantime, Cold Stone Creamery has unveiled its Barbie-themed contribution, which includes an ice cream treat called All That Glitters and an ice cream CAKE:

