The Great AO3 Outage of 2023, As Told Through Memes

Archive of Our Own (AO3), the largest fanfiction repository, went down for over 24 hours as the result of a DDoS attack that started early on Monday morning, and the internet is still recovering. Readers and writers alike waited with bated breath, wishing and hoping and checking for updates religiously. Here are some of the best memes people shared to cope with the loss.

(Volume warning for some of the videos.)

#AO3Down

AO3 went down in the early hours of Monday, leading users to turn to other platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr, and Reddit to reminisce on the good old days of having a functioning website.

Others lamented their daily rituals being interrupted.

Many of the posts were a bit more on the jokey side, making fun of themselves and their internet habits:

Survived the attack on the 10th, if it's still going on buy the 11th idk if I'll be surviving anymore #AO3down pic.twitter.com/YOLDAyumFg — Keylee? (@VelKeyta) July 11, 2023

Others, whether exaggerated or sincere, seemed ready to go to war with the “hackers”:

Some even got so desperate as to turn to other fanfiction sites like Wattpad, or even attempting to use a Wayback machine to find archives of the archive:

Ao3 has been down for almost 20 hours now. I think its time to take drastic measures. #AO3down pic.twitter.com/pE7YMkHgI3 — Freddy! ☁️?? (@fleshy_freddy) July 11, 2023

Many readers/writers are also defending the hardworking staff from complaints, reminding people that AO3 is run by volunteers.

Y’all, the Archive admins are made up of VOLUNTEERS. And they have been working for 12-13 HOURS STRAIGHT.



I better not hear any complaints when donation period comes around OR ELSE#AO3down https://t.co/vG97tkoMvc pic.twitter.com/5KZlodtIkG — ? tinola | Watcher???? (@Watcher0033) July 11, 2023

Even Insider got in on the trend, running an article with the title “Archive of our Own is down and life isn’t worth living now.”

I’m sorry this article made me laugh so fucking hard#AO3down pic.twitter.com/cY0mL6ugLZ — ?️‍⚧️Glacier❄️ (@FrostyArrow110) July 11, 2023

And, as was inevitable, some responded to the attack by writing fanfiction about it:

When ao3 is back up, I expect at least one fic of 10k words, under the fandom 'archive of our own', with the tags: 'hurt/comfort' & 'no beta we die like ao3' with ao3 having a revenge on the DDoS attackers. Pwease, I need to cope with the trauma. ?? — Embrolaa #2 (@QBlqynd) July 11, 2023

This whole ao3 being down is really giving pic.twitter.com/y3WdUniWOl — Nepti_ (@NeptiSayStuff) July 10, 2023

#AO3isBack

When AO3 returned, it was a joyous occasion and the internet celebrated with … more memes:

AO3 IS BACK THE GAYS WON pic.twitter.com/y4KfHUOm4p — ???? ★⁵ (@hwgcult) July 11, 2023

AO3 IS BACK??? pic.twitter.com/ASrFXGIZF0 — parth ★ LOUIS SANG WMI TO ME? (@edinmanchester) July 11, 2023

ao3 is back worst 24 hours of my LIFE pic.twitter.com/CpBxqp3iZR — erin ☾ (@chwanged) July 11, 2023

Some have also taken this as a learning experience and are now making sure to download all of their favorite fics:

ao3 shutting down was the wake up call I needed to start downloading the fics I read instead of leaving them in the crevices of my brain — GONEtodaylong (@longdaytogo) July 11, 2023

I actually think its kinda hilarious that Ao3 is ddos'd if only for the fact that typically a ddos attack on a company or corporation will lose said business entity profit and thus stunt its growth and performance



…



But Ao3 is a non profit with a huge user base that isnt — Aspen / Apple (@AppleSwan_) July 11, 2023

Others note that, despite the attack, AO3 is not safe; conservative politicians’ attacks on the internet could allow parents to sue websites with queer content. They also note how many POC volunteers have not been given adequate protection by AO3 and if the group doesn’t work together, they could have some serious infighting or make the site toxic to vulnerable minorities.

What was your favorite meme from the AO3 outage? Comment below!

(featured image: Getty Images / AO3 / The Mary Sue)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]