We Finally Have a Trailer for the Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page Thriller ‘The Gray Man’

The time has come for the reveal of Chris Evans’ stache. The highly anticipated movie The Gray Man from the Russo Brothers dropped its first trailer and what an adventure this movie is going to take us on! Starring Evans, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, and more, the movie is a thriller that the Russos typically knock out of the park so we can’t wait!

The film is, for the most part, appealing given the cast. While I personally love a Russo Brothers thriller (see Captain America: The Winter Soldier), I’m also team whatever Chris Evans decides to do. Even if it is with this weird stache that he’s been rocking since Lobby Hero on Broadway.

“If you want to make an omelette, you gotta kill some people,” Evans as Lloyd says and while I do not understand how those two things connect, I’m into it. The Russos have a way of bringing humor even to their darker storylines (again, The Winter Soldier) and this movie seems right up that alley.

Especially with moments where Gosling’s The Gray Man says “you must be Lloyd” to Evans and when he asks what gave it away, he said “The trash stache. It just…it leans Lloyd.”

What is The Gray Man?

Here’s what we know from the synopsis: “THE GRAY MAN is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

That sounds like the perfect kind of movie for the Russos to tell and right in line with this new era of Evans’ career. And we can’t wait to see it!

The Gray Man hits Netflix on July 22.

