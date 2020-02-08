Things We Saw Today: The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for The Good Place Fan in Your Life

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of the series finale of The Good Place, so watch it already!

Ever since The Good Place ended its four season run with a truly perfect series finale, we’ve been mourning the loss of the delightfully silly and soulful series. Luckily for us, The Good Place Twitter account is still alive and well (Janet, is that you?) and is giving the people what they want in the form of the sexy Chidi Anagonye Jeremy Bearimy calendar:

pic.twitter.com/TaVSpL7jua — The Good Place is taking it sleazy (@nbcthegoodplace) February 4, 2020

The calendar was a parting gift from Chidi to Eleanor, which he leaves behind for her after he walks through the doorway and exits The Good Place. It’s a poignant and thoughtful gift for Eleanor that includes photos of William Jackson Harper dressed as a sexy mailman, a WWE wrestler, and a dreamy ethics professor.

pic.twitter.com/OlkPQ8khI5 — The Good Place is taking it sleazy (@nbcthegoodplace) February 4, 2020

And while we may not subscribe to the ineffable Jeremy Bearimy calendar, we can still enjoy the legit snack that is William Jackson Harper in an unbuttoned tuxedo holding a margarita. Maybe this place isn’t so bad after all.

(via Twitter)

What are you up to on this lovely Saturday, Mary Suevians?

