comScore

Things We Saw Today: The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for The Good Place Fan in Your Life

William Jackson Harper is the gift that keeps on giving.

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 8th, 2020, 5:50 pm
The Good Place - Season 3 jeremy bearemy

(Colleen Hayes/NBC)

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of the series finale of The Good Place, so watch it already!

Ever since The Good Place ended its four season run with a truly perfect series finale, we’ve been mourning the loss of the delightfully silly and soulful series. Luckily for us, The Good Place Twitter account is still alive and well (Janet, is that you?) and is giving the people what they want in the form of the sexy Chidi Anagonye Jeremy Bearimy calendar:

The calendar was a parting gift from Chidi to Eleanor, which he leaves behind for her after he walks through the doorway and exits The Good Place. It’s a poignant and thoughtful gift for Eleanor that includes photos of William Jackson Harper dressed as a sexy mailman, a WWE wrestler, and a dreamy ethics professor.

And while we may not subscribe to the ineffable Jeremy Bearimy calendar, we can still enjoy the legit snack that is William Jackson Harper in an unbuttoned tuxedo holding a margarita. Maybe this place isn’t so bad after all.

Chidi looks at Eleanor in The Good Place with a caption reading "Time means nothing. Jearemy Bearimy, baby."

(image: NBC)

(via Twitter)

  • Peter Sarsgaard describes The Batman as having “a raw power to it, a raw emotionality.” I guess we’ll see what happens when the people of Gotham stop being polite and start being real. (via IndieWire)
  • Missy Elliot and John Mulaney are joining the cast of the new Cinderella movie. (via AVClub)
  • Check out these teasers for Alex Garland’s mysterious new FX series Devs. (via io9)

  • New images are up from the long-delayed New Mutants film. (via Collider)
  • Let’s delve into the dark side of Doctor Strange’s time traveling trips. (via CBR)
  • Kumail Nanjian’s parents are very supportive!

What are you up to on this lovely Saturday, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.