Wow, Some People Sure Do Seem to Hate The Goldfinch Movie Adaptation

by | 4:26 pm, September 10th, 2019

The Goldfinch movie

The Toronto Film Festival saw the first screenings of The Goldfinch, a star-studded adaptation of Donna Tartt’s novel. Tartt’s modern Dickensian tale divided critics and readers in book form, and it seems the debate will continue onto the screen. The Goldfinch won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2014; reports say that the film has tried to be extremely faithful to its source material—a tactic that does not seem to have worked for some.

With about 30 reviews filed, The Goldfinch is currently at 28% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a negative critical consensus about it trended on Twitter. (Of course, it’s quite likely that score will go up once the press at large has had the chance to see for themselves.) The movie features the likes of Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, and Finn Wolfhard, and was directed by Brooklyn‘s John Crowley. Elgort stars as protagonist Theo, “a young man whose troubled childhood leads him to the world of art forgery.”

Let’s take a look at some of those Tweets. As with everything Goldfinch-related, folks are in a fighting mood.

Point:

Counterpoint:

The book appears to have a supportive, dedicated fanbase intent on following it faithfully to the film.

It may boil down to an essential divide:

Without a horse in this race, I’ve been enjoying some of the resulting memes.

Did you have an opinion on Tartt’s novel? Will you be seeing The Goldfinch? More importantly, what’s your dream cast for The Secret History?

(via Twitter, image: Warner Bros.)

