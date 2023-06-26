‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ Anime Is Almost Here and It Looks Cute as Heck

Dreams do come true sometimes! The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses was originally published on Koume Fujichika’s Twitter account in 2018 but it wasn’t long before it was picked up and published in Monthly Gangan Joker Magazine later that same year. Fans of the original Twitter posts probably never expected The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses to get ten volumes, let alone a full series adaptation, but an anime television series was announced in January 2023.

When can fans expect the anime series to premiere? Who is part of the voice cast? Let’s get into all the juicy details.

What is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses about?

There’s nothing fantastical going on in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. So if you need a cute and fun story right now, you’ve found the right anime. Slice of life and overall whimsical anime has its place after all!

The official synopsis from Square Enix Manga reads:

Komura starts his school year with a new seat neighbor in homeroom—the bespectacled Mie. Before long, he’s nursing a raging crush on his quirky classmate who’s always forgetting her glasses! While this might be ideal for Komura to get to know Mie better, will his poor heart give out from the daily strain of being up close and personal with the girl he likes?!

Does The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses have a release date?

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is set to premiere on July 4 on Tokyo MX and other networks. As far as international access goes, Crunchyroll announced in June 2023 that it will be streaming the series starting the same say.

Is there a trailer for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses?

The trailer for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses has such whimsical energy! Given the plot of the manga, that’s not surprising. It’s no doubt going to be a light-hearted watch for fans of the series.

Who is in the voice cast?

There hasn’t been any info released on potential dubbings but here’s who we’ve got lined up in the voice cast for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses:

Masahiro Ito as the voice of Kaede Komura

Shion Wakayama as the voice of Ai Mie

Ryōhei Kimura as the voice of Azuma Ren

Shino Shimoji as the voice of Narumi Someya

Yūsuke Kobayashi as the voice of Tomo Yasaka

Aya Uchida as the voice of Asuka Kawato

Saki Miyashita as the voice of Yuika Hibuchi

Kentarō Tone as the voice of Tokita

Minori Suzuki as the voice of Maho Tōyama

Where to watch The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

If you live in Japan then you can watch The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses on TOKYO MX, BS Asahi, MBS, U-NEXT, and ABEMA starting July 4. Crunchyroll will make the series available on its platform the same day for viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

(featured image: Tokyo MX, MBS, BS Asahi)

