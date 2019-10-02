Annalee Newitz Has Returned With The Future of Another Timeline

Annalee Newitz is one of the patron saints of geeks, and one half of the power team that created io9, along with Nebula winner Charlie Jane Anders. They have penned countless pieces of nonfiction ranging from explorations of race and class to gender and pop culture criticism.

When Newitz’s debut novel Autonomous was nominated for the 2018 Nebula Award for Best Novel and won the 2018 Lambda Award for SF/Fantasy/Horror, they were launched to a new level of recognition. Now, their followup, The Future of Another Timeline, presents a compelling piece of sci-fi that plays with time, friendship, and consequences.

“A revolution is happening in speculative fiction, and Annalee Newitz is leading the vanguard.” —Wil Wheaton

1992: After a confrontation at a riot grrrl concert, seventeen-year-old Beth finds herself in a car with her friend’s abusive boyfriend dead in the backseat, agreeing to help her friends hide the body. This murder sets Beth and her friends on a path of escalating violence and vengeance as they realize many other young women in the world need protecting too. 2022: Determined to use time travel to create a safer future, Tess has dedicated her life to visiting key moments in history and fighting for change. But rewriting the timeline isn’t as simple as editing one person or event. And just when Tess believes she’s found a way to make an edit that actually sticks, she encounters a group of dangerous travelers bent on stopping her at any cost. Tess and Beth’s lives intertwine as war breaks out across the timeline—a war that threatens to destroy time travel and leave only a small group of elites with the power to shape the past, present, and future. Against the vast and intricate forces of history and humanity, is it possible for a single person’s actions to echo throughout the timeline?

The Future of Another Timeline is now out and waiting for you to make it your new must-read.

