The First Reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 Are Here!

Folks are glowing about the highly anticipated sequel.

By Chelsea SteinerDec 5th, 2020, 3:13 pm

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

After repeated pandemic delays and and much internal debate, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max on Christmas day. And to say we’re excited is an understatement. 2017’s Wonder Woman was a massive financial and critical success, turning Gal Gadot into a household name and director Patty Jenkins into the highest grossing female director of all time. For many of us, Wonder Woman embodied everything we’ve longed for in a female-driven comic book movie. And many of us were moved to tears by the film’s bold and beautiful impact.

Naturally, all eyes are on the highly anticipated sequel. The first film set such a high bar, that some are worried that WW1984 can’t match the same highs as its predecessor. Well, according to journalists’ first reactions on social media, the sequel is just as good, and perhaps better than the original.

Let’s take a look at some of the first reactions on Twitter:

There’s so much to get excited about here. The common thread of the reactions seem to be that the film is hopeful and inspiring, which tracks, and that it’s a welcome return to the sweeping cinematic superhero experience. While some wrote that the film felt a bit long (and at 2 hours and 31 minutes they’re not wrong), they still had glowing things to say about the sequel.

What else can we say except Christmas can’t come soon enough.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Chelsea Steiner

