The First Reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 Are Here!

After repeated pandemic delays and and much internal debate, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max on Christmas day. And to say we’re excited is an understatement. 2017’s Wonder Woman was a massive financial and critical success, turning Gal Gadot into a household name and director Patty Jenkins into the highest grossing female director of all time. For many of us, Wonder Woman embodied everything we’ve longed for in a female-driven comic book movie. And many of us were moved to tears by the film’s bold and beautiful impact.

Naturally, all eyes are on the highly anticipated sequel. The first film set such a high bar, that some are worried that WW1984 can’t match the same highs as its predecessor. Well, according to journalists’ first reactions on social media, the sequel is just as good, and perhaps better than the original.

Let’s take a look at some of the first reactions on Twitter:

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

I think what surprised me most was that the message #WW84 leaves you with feels even more important to hear at the end of this year in a way @PattyJenks couldn’t have predicted when she made it. Also, it just is so exciting to have big, joyful, blockbuster movies coming out again — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

I’m not going to toe anywhere near spoilers but I’ll also say WW84 doesn’t look or feel like any other modern superhero movie. I can’t wait for us all to talk about it! pic.twitter.com/eOhfIAuoIb — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020

Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. pic.twitter.com/6rYbHEzI7E — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 5, 2020

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020

It’s definitely on the long side, and sometimes slathers on so much cheese that it might be a health hazard, but it’s the kind of aspirational superhero blockbuster that we need more of — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020

I really wasn’t expecting to love #WW84, but it is without a doubt the movie we need right now. Full of wonder, optimism, and a near-fetishistic obsession with 1984’s favorite toy, the koosh ball, WONDER WOMAN 1984 is quite simply the best DC film since THE DARK KNIGHT — ben mekler (@benmekler) December 5, 2020

Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes …I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 5, 2020

The highest compliment I can pay #WW84 is that it at times felt like a lost film from the Richard Donner era of superhero films. Plenty to love in this one. I have some exciting stuff cooking with the cast and @PattyJenks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/aB9H7EA8XH — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 5, 2020

I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xG4JS0NVbv — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 5, 2020

I can’t say much about plot because spoilers, but it’s super clever. The opening sequence alone is stunning & every action scene is different & unique. I also think this is among Hans Zimmer’s best scores… and, for those wondering, that Gadot/Pine chemistry is, once again, 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfgtXTDHJF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

There’s so much to get excited about here. The common thread of the reactions seem to be that the film is hopeful and inspiring, which tracks, and that it’s a welcome return to the sweeping cinematic superhero experience. While some wrote that the film felt a bit long (and at 2 hours and 31 minutes they’re not wrong), they still had glowing things to say about the sequel.

What else can we say except Christmas can’t come soon enough.

