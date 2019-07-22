Comic-Con Gave Me the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Content I Needed

My crops are watered, my cattle fed—everything is right in the world of me, a Bucky and Sam stan. Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is on the horizon. Well, “the horizon” meaning not until the fall of 2020, but still, it’s coming, and now we know more about it than ever before. Thanks, Comic-Con!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is probably the show I care about most on the Disney+ streaming service, because those are two characters we’ve only begun to scratch the surface on in Marvel movies, and now that Steve Rogers is out of the picture, there’s plenty that the two (and more importantly, Sam Wilson) are going to have to deal with.

So, at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie did what the two do best and gave fans all the content we could ever need. From fun interviews to posting pictures from the convention, the stars seemed to love being back at SDCC together after five years. (The last time they were both there was for Captain America: The Winter Soldier.)

When you see these two… You know these guys cause a ton of trouble! 💪🏾 #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #SunsoutGunsout pic.twitter.com/9Z7Iu8XkbK — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) July 21, 2019

Who will inherit the America’s Ass mantle from Captain America? What say you, @ChrisEvans? I put @AnthonyMackie & Sebastian Stan on the spot. #importantcontent https://t.co/FstOMOXrvS — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 21, 2019

Sebastian Stan, @Russo_Brothers, and the writers of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, surprise fans at #SDCC2019 to celebrate the biggest movie in cinematic history! #AvengersEndgame #WeLoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/3MLgPICwHu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Don’t worry, though, the content stretched on past the show details, as well. Apparently, we’re getting Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie reading thirst tweets, as well. (Cue the fangirl tears.)

Oh boy. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Thirst Tweets coming soon💦 #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/QFOYmvXzWT — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) July 20, 2019

While the interviews were fun and everyone seemed to be having a good time, it was emotional when Mackie took the shield in front of the Hall H audience.

Logo for #TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier as well as Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan take the stage to talk about the Disney+ show pic.twitter.com/A1wQvcK86h — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) July 21, 2019

And then Sebastian Stan took the shield, and was … well, Sebastian Stan about it.

sebastian taking cap’s shield but looking confused. just sebastian stan being sebastian stan . pic.twitter.com/1LwHrS6xlL — hannah (@lillseb) July 22, 2019

The two stood next to each other, giving us the dream of both Bucky and Sam, happy in the world and doing their best to be the heroes they need to be, and suddenly, I needed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier now more than ever. I shall anxiously await the release of this show, and honestly, why can’t these two go visit Steve Rogers in the old folks’ home and say they’re visiting their grandpa?

(via Polygon, image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

