Buckle In Believers, We’re Already In For Some Deceiving

Pick up the Believer, they’ll make you a Deceiver. Sorry, that was a corny play on “Personal Jesus” by Depeche Mode. The point of this article is to let you know The Exorcist: Deceiver, a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer (a direct sequel to The Exorcist) has already been green-lit. The Exorcist: Believer follows two families trying to tackle the possession of their respective daughters. And none other than Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) returns to help.

Regardless of the success of The Exorcist: Believer, David Gordon Green is tackling another trilogy with a legacy horror franchise. What can fans expect from The Exorcist: Deceiver? Does it already have a release date? I’m about to tell you. Fingers crossed the films do right by William Friedkin (director of The Exorcist) as he recently passed away.

What is The Exorcist: Deceiver about?

The details are wrapped up like a secretive burrito at the moment, but the plot of The Exorcist: Deceiver will be dependent on how The Exorcist: Believer ends. We shall see what happens, readers.

Does The Exorcist: Deceiver have a release date?

Believe it or not, the film does indeed have a release date already! The date may be pushed back, but currently we can expect The Exorcist: Deceiver to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

Is there a trailer for The Exorcist: Deceiver?

No trailer is available for The Exorcist: Deceiver (we are far from the release year). However, if you want you can watch The Exorcist: Believer trailer.

Who is in The Exorcist: Deceiver?

We don’t know how much of The Exorcist: Believer cast is returning for the sequel. Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Ellen Burstyn, and other cast members may return. Unless their characters die!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: 20th Century Fox)

