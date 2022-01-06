Director Chloé Zhao’s superhero ensemble movie Eternals is headed to Disney+, and I’m hoping that a more accessible release will demonstrate to the masses that this is a great Marvel Studios film. Some critics took to piling on Eternals, giving it a lower Rotten Tomatoes score than even Thor: The Dark World, which is frankly absurd. Eternals is compelling, fun, fascinating, and has a lot of heart (not to mention a killer cast). If you haven’t checked it out yet, I hope you will soon.

Eternals began trending on Twitter after Disney+’s Twitter account reminded us that the movie will be available to stream on January 12, 2022. The plot follows some lesser-known heroes in the Marvel Comics pantheon—the Eternals themselves are a race of ancient aliens with superhuman powers and mysterious origin. They have been on Earth for thousands of years, experiencing all of human history and sometimes playing an active role in it. In the present day, they must confront secrets about who they really are while battling their ancient foe, the Deviants, and looming cosmic consequences.

The all-star lineup Zhao assembled is beyond impressive, sporting the likes of Salma Hayek (Ajak), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Kit Harrington (Black Knight), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). Notably, Brian Tyree Henry plays the Eternal tech genius, Phastos, who is Marvel’s first openly LGBTQ+ superhero onscreen to be shown in a relationship. He and his loving husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman) share a kiss, and they have a wonderful young son together.

Eternals may not have captured every critic, but I think viewers are going to find a lot to enjoy in this wide-ranging, history-spanning superhero epic. And I’m not the only one. Eternals fans have been keeping the movie trending as they share their excitement for the film’s upcoming move to Disney+ and their intention to defend it from detractors.

As USA Today notes, Eternals will pop even on your home TV screen:

[Eternals] will be available to view in IMAX Advanced, which is available on all devices that support Disney+. The feature, available on thirteen of Disney+’s Marvel films to date, brings the IMAX experience to home viewers by offering an expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1, resulting in a picture that takes up the full screen.

And according to The Direct, we may be in for some significant bonus footage with a Director’s Cut!

Eternals is set to stream on Disney+ on January 12, 2022.

