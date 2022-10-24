Doctor Who came back to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and while it was a beautiful regeneration, she ended her run by saying, “Tag, you’re it,” and suddenly we were confronted with a fresh face … sort of. What was shown in the end was a first look at the Fourteenth Doctor, and it was not incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

“The Power of the Doctor,” along with confirmation from new (and returning) showrunner Russell T. Davies, let fans know that the Fourteenth Doctor was actually going to be David Tennant, and so he’d technically have three different titles in the world of Doctor Who. But that’s about where the answers stop and more questions begin.

A new teaser trailer, released after the episode premiered, gives fans a look at where the three 60th anniversary specials are going to take us when they arrive in November 2023, and okay look, we’re all screaming a lot, right?

The return of old friends

While the teaser doesn’t say much, we get to see some old friends pop up throughout the brief trailer. Tennant kicks it off as he’s speaking, and then we get a look at Catherine Tate’s return as Donna Noble running around, and that’s honestly and truly so surprising to see!

We do have two lines in the teaser trailer, as well. Ten/Fourteen looks confused by returning to his time as the Doctor (as we all are, as well), and he is clearly trying to figure out what is going on—because honestly, does this mean all the Doctors can constantly come back? Will we get Ncuti Gatwa interacting with any of the past Doctors!? I need answers, and yet, I don’t think I will be getting them anytime soon.

“I don’t know who I am anymore,” David Tennant says as the Doctor, and later, we get Ncuti Gatwa saying, “Someone tell me what the hell is going on here,” in his wonderful Scottish accent. (I love when they let Scottish actors be Scottish as the Doctor. Sorry, David.) Other than that, though, there is little that leads to us knowing anything else about the upcoming specials.

We have to wait until November of 2023!?

The card just says that the series will return in 2023, and we know that Tennant and Tate are going to be a part of the 60th anniversary special that is set to air in November given the original air date of Doctor Who back in 1963. But other than that, it just says 2023. So … okay, we have one more answer: Next year we’ll have more of the series, but we already knew that.

Doctor Who and its 60th anniversary special are going to be a big deal, and we can’t wait to see what Russell T. Davies and company have in store for us. Especially after this teaser trailer!!

