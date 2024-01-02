Everything We Know About ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2

Despite what you may think, The Diplomat is not a laundromat that bumps Diplo songs day in and day out. I made that mistake by showing up to one with a bag full of dirty clothes and another full of ketamine. Oops. No, The Diplomat is an All ‘Merican political thriller. More American than offensive stage flags and Donald Trump trading cards. And Americans appear to love it so much that a second season is well on its way.

What is The Diplomat about?

The Diplomat revolves around Kate Wyler, the titular political ambassador who is sent to the United Kingdom following a sticky international incident. Her duties are simple: all she has to do is stop World War III from unfolding. Politicians are doing that every day, right? On top of that, Kate’s got her own personal battles to fight at home with her husband. Her marriage is crumbling along with the peace in the free world, what can you do? At the end of season 1, Kate saw her professional and personal life explode. Literally. With a bomb.

Will there be a second season?

After skyrocketing to Netflix’s top 10 most-watched series during the first weekend of its release, Netflix was quick to renew this political cash cow for season 2. According to Netflix’s official site, the series clocked 57.48 million hours viewed and was featured in the Top 10 in 86 countries. They’d be fools not to renew it! Fools, I say! However, Netflix decided not to tell us when that second season will be coming out. But who knows? Maybe the prestige of the series will give it a speedy 2024 release date. Only God knows, and maybe a few high ranking members of the CIA.

Who’s who in the cast?

The Diplomat herself is played by Keri Russell, famous for playing Elizabeth Jennings in the spy thriller series The Americans and the title role in the drama series Felicity. The Diplomat’s political has-been husband Hal is played by Rufus Sewell, known for his work in A Knight’s Tale and The Man in the High Castle. Joining them is star stage actor Rory Kinnear as the Prime Minister of the UK, Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford, David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, and Ali Ahn as Eidra Park.

Is there a trailer for season 2 yet? Sadly, no. At least not officially. It could be classified by the CIA currently, and we can only hope that it will be available for public viewing soon.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]