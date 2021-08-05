The Designs for Donald Trump’s New “Trump Cards” Scam Are Unsettling at Best

So those receiving email blasts from Donald Trump’s Save America leadership PAC (why would you do that to yourself?) got a bit of a treat this morning when the American traitor and I guess former president asked his fans to help pick out the design for the new “Trump Cards” that true “patriots” would carry around. Yes, you read that right. Special Trump-themed ID for “patriots.” As if the red hats and never-ending merch with “TRUMP” emblazoned across them weren’t enough.

These cards are red and gold and say things like “Trump offical (sic) card” and have things on them like an eagle with its wings spread, and while an eagle might sound like your typical American symbol, this one looks a bit familiar from … somewhere else.

I mean, Trump Cards look exactly how you’d expect them to look pic.twitter.com/M8KUahhvxP — commentarian (@commentlaureate) August 5, 2021

Like, why? Who needs this card in their wallet? What are you going to do? Take it out and wave it around as an explanation as to why you’re the absolute worst kind of human being? Your hat, flag, stickers, and entire demeanor do that for you already. The card doesn’t do anything.

Trump apparently wants his fans to carry these cards, and the email with the four options will supposedly help him pick which of the designs to make “offical.”

One of the Trump cards misspells “Official” as “Offical.” Sure, they’re Nazis, but they’re not grammar Nazis. pic.twitter.com/XGkTkMVUQf — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 5, 2021

I see Trump cards replaced the swastika with his signature that looks like a doodle of a KKK rally. Nice touch. pic.twitter.com/8ZX98H9AGp — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 5, 2021

Trump Cards remind me that I’m not in a cult. It feels good. — John Collins (@JohnCollins_KP) August 5, 2021

These new Trump cards are basically vaccine passports because, if you have one, we know you’re not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/v43dgobHDR — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 5, 2021

Absolutely terrifying that these are just things that can happen and exist in this world and no one can check it, because I have the real fear that history is truly repeating itself.

Although, while Trump would certainly be more than happy to install himself as a fascist dictator and that’s incredibly dangerous, even if he never pulls that off, he’s still fulfilling his much more mundane goal of scamming people into funding his wealthy lifestyle through initiatives like this one. It’s unclear how one obtains one of these cards—we’d have to assume through donations, as the email claimed they’re “reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters”—but People reports that clicking the link to help choose a design will redirect you to a donation page for the PAC.

I thought I’d be free of this nonsense, free of waking up to some Trumpian horrors trending every single morning, and yet, here we are. Donald Trump proudly incites violence, opens his arms to hatred and bigotry, and loves that he has divided this country so completely that it feels like there’s no way to reconcile at all. And these Trump Cards are definitely going to do more harm than good, and I have no idea how horrible it’s going to be, and that’s what’s scaring me the most.

(image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

