Emma Corrin has come out as queer, and now uses she/they pronouns. The actor, who turned in a star-making performance as Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series The Crown, made the announcement during an interview with ITV news.

“I think visibility is key with these things,” said Corrin. “I felt it because I think my journey’s been a long one, and I still got a way to go. I think that we’re so used to defining ourselves and that’s the way sadly society works is within these binaries. It’s taken me a long time to realize I exist somewhere in between, and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

“I think visibility is key.” The Crown’s Emma Corrin hopes speaking openly about her gender identity journey helps others going through the same thing. 🏳️‍🌈 Full story: https://t.co/rVI9pJXG3I pic.twitter.com/u3LEDS68fz — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) August 12, 2021

Corrin also came out on social media after posting a series of photos of themselves wearing boxing wrap as a chest binder and promoting trans binder brands like gc2b and Spectrum Outfitters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

Binders are compression garments often worn by non-binary, gender-nonconforming, and trans individuals to help alleviate chest dysphoria. When they began posting about it, Corrin said it felt “very scary and revealing, and I wasn’t sure whether it was the right thing to do, but the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful,” adding, “I hope sharing it helps people.”

Corrin is currently starring in the play Anna X, in Manchester, England. She won a Golden Globe earlier this year for Best Actress-Television Series Drama, and is nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. “I’m still figuring it all out and I think everyone is, and that’s kind of the point is there’s no fixed identity, especially for people in the queer community, so it’s going to be an ongoing journey, but I hope that sharing it helps people,” Corrin said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

Corrin’s coming out makes them part of a new generation of actors and celebrities who have been more vocal about their sexual orientation and gender identity. Corrin’s words also tap into the more nuanced and modern understanding of gender and sexuality as an evolving spectrum as opposed to a fixed point.

Corrin’s next project is queer as well. Corrin will star in the romantic drama My Policeman, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Set in the 1950s in Brighton, Corrin will play Marion, a school teacher who marries a gay policeman (Harry Styles), who is secretly in love with Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator.

There’s no doubt that Corrin’s coming out will inspire many more young people to embrace their own identities. Visibility matters, and congratulations to Emma Corrin for being brave and living their truth.

(via ITV, image: Des Willie/Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]