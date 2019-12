The Cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poses With Fans’ Tweets!

Sometimes, we tweet our feelings about a property or actors out into the universe and do not think anything of it, but the official Star Wars account has now taken our tweets out of the void and placed them into the hands of their stars, quite literally! The cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker used tweets from fans to do promo for the movie.

Posing with the printed out tweets in hand, the stars responded to our messages of love and admiration for the world of Star Wars in incredibly cute pictures!

And for a very particular reason I want to say thank you, to you. -AD#TheRiseOfSkywalker https://t.co/O645KqIEFw pic.twitter.com/zz9Tu7Gaiq — Star Wars (@starwars) December 4, 2019

Imagine how cool it would be to be friends with Owen. -JB#TheRiseOfSkywalker https://t.co/jTUqVqKuOd pic.twitter.com/p1Q0LNHt8Y — Star Wars (@starwars) December 4, 2019

Matt, you’re going to hear more of me in #TheRiseOfSkywalker! More distinction coming your way real soon. You’re excited for TROS? So am I! -AD https://t.co/xpyGlvHYJc pic.twitter.com/LftAkg1mca — Star Wars (@starwars) December 4, 2019

Thank you for allowing me to do what I do! -JB#TheRiseOfSkywalker https://t.co/KeWqHwXS9N pic.twitter.com/OjwuXIGuLj — Star Wars (@starwars) December 4, 2019

We’d prefer not to talk about high school on Kashyyyk. 😉 -JS https://t.co/0AOJJJ5sp4 pic.twitter.com/4RH6e8pgqm — Star Wars (@starwars) December 3, 2019

Can’t put into words how good it feels to be back! -BDW#TheRiseOfSkywalker https://t.co/7Cvfeor7di pic.twitter.com/OQCA8vT5re — Star Wars (@starwars) December 3, 2019

And my personal favorite that had me laughing in public for an hour goes to Billy Dee Williams!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out December 20 and is the final installment of the new trilogy. It’s a bit heartbreaking because we’re now seeing the press tour kick up for the movie without Carrie Fisher for the second time, and it’s going to be hard to watch as we say goodbye to these new characters, as well as Leia Organa. But Billy Dee Williams, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley holding up our tweets and responding to fans? We love to see it.

(image: Lucasfilm)

