Amazon’s outrageous superhero series ‘The Boys’ just wrapped its third season, but Vought International isn’t done wreaking havoc. A new spin-off series from ‘The Boys’ is coming soon, with an up-and-coming cast and a new title: ‘Gen V’. The series is set at America’s only college exclusively for superheroes, run by Vought International. The series follows a group of competitive college Supes as they compete for the best hero contracts in the biggest cities. And just like ‘The Boys’, the spin-off will feature plenty of raunch, satire, and pitch black comedy. The series will be showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter).

‘Gen V’ stars Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jaz Sinclair (another Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), and Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind). The cast took to Twitter to share their excitement for the series:

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

“It’s gonna be a rollercoaster,” Lizze Broadway says in the clip. “It’s gonna be filled with blood, guts and everything else.” Chance Perdomo adds, “It’s fucked up. You’re gonna like it.” Gen-V is currently filming and does not have a release date as of yet.

(via Variety, featured image: Amazon Prime Studios)

