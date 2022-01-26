Today’s Book of Boba Fett Brought Back a Fan Fave

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett started to set up more of the future for not only Boba Fett and Fennec Shand but a lot of characters we’ve come to love in the overall Star Wars canon.

While it wasn’t the kind of episode we’ve gotten used to with The Book of Boba Fett, it was one that fans are going to love, so let’s talk a bit about episode 5 of the series.

**Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 titled “The Return of the Mandalorian” lie within.**

When it comes to Boba’s relationship with people, there is one I wanted to explore more of as he got his own series, and that’s his relationship with Din Djarin. We’re still waiting for the two to have a frank conversation about what being a Mandalorian means, but we did get to see a glimpse into the affection that Din has for Boba.

This episode of The Book of Boba Fett really took us away from Boba and gave us a look into what Din Djarin was doing between The Mandalorian and Boba Fett needing him. We meet up with him as he’s finishing a bounty to get information about where the remaining members of his clan are hiding. The problem is simply that his clan is no longer the family that Din needs. He brings his beskar spear, and the Lady Armorer turns it into armor for his foundling, Grogu. (We do not get to see it, but it is wrapped up in a cute little package.)

And just when we thought the episode was leading Din to Boba, he instead goes to visit Peli Motto, who has a “Razor Crest” for him. In reality, she has a fighter jet that Din has to help her fix, and we spend time with the two of them working together to build his new ship before Din takes it out for a test run, and finally, in the last moments of the episode, Fennec Shand comes looking for him to help with Boba. He agrees, but he has to see a “small” friend first.

While the episode didn’t really give us any Boba Fett, it did catch us up with Din Djarin and show us his training with the darksaber and more. It was nice to return to the Mando and get to see how he’s been coping since we last saw him, even if it did take us away from Temuera Morrison’s Boba the entire time. It was a nice way to break up the series, and hopefully it means that we’ll get an exciting look into Boba’s “war” in the next episode.

But what was interesting, at least to me, was Din deciding to not take the money and joining Boba and Fennec because of his connection to them. It’s something I want to know more about and understand more, and hopefully that will happen in the final two episodes of the series.

Was this episode just an episode of The Mandalorian? Yes. Does that mean I loved it? Also yes.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]