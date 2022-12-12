The Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters in TV and Movies

They may be ugly, but we love them anyway. From the Weasley family sweaters in the Harry Potter series to the Christmas sweater Karen Strode wears on the titular night in Halloween (2018), and even Martian Manhunter’s Christmas sweater (which he has to shapeshift to fit into), here are some of our favorite ugly Christmas sweaters in TV and movies!

Honorable mentions

Dead by Daylight

It’s technically not a TV show or movie, but the Christmas sweaters worn by the survivors of DBD are full of fun easter eggs. They also have some sweaters for licensed characters like Bill Overbeck of Left4Dead, Ash Williams of The Evil Dead, and the cast of Resident Evil.

The Star Wars Holiday Special

Wookiees might not be able to wear Christmas sweaters, but they can wear Life Day robes, as evidenced by The Star Wars Holiday Special. Looking back, it’s funny to see the wookiees wearing Star Wars snuggies, but there is something really charming about it, too (though it does bring up some questions about what is and isn’t considered “clothing” for the wookiees).

Gravity Falls

Mabel and the Pines family are Jewish/Unreligious as per Alex Hirsh’s Twitter, but Mabel’s sweaters are works of art and often have a lot of foreshadowing hidden in the designs. They even help save the world during Weirdmageddon!

Movies

Harry Potter

Made with love and magic by the Weasley matriarch, a Weasley sweater with your first initial is the sign you’ve been brought into the family, and is the first real Christmas gift Harry Potter can remember. They’re lovely in their simplicity, but also in the head-canons they bring, such as Ron having specifically requested his mother send something for his new best friend.

Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills

As the daughter of Laurie Strode, Karen Strode hates Halloween and makes her disdain for the holiday known by wearing a Christmas sweater for the majority of 2018’s Halloween and all of Halloween Kills. Normally, I am against any and all wearing of Christmas sweaters before November 1 (or even before Black Friday, honestly), but it does make for an iconic (and ironic) outfit to fight Michael Myers in.

Arthur Christmas

Arthur is the embodiment of the Christmas spirit, reading every letter that children send to Santa and wearing a different Ugly Christmas sweater every day of the year—though his slippers are arguably the real showstopper, helping him on his quest to get a Christmas gift to a forgotten child.

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

In A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa, Fozzie Bear wears a sweater made by his mom and gives two of the same sweater to a girl and her mother. Apparently, the DVD extras reveal that Fozzie’s mom makes the exact same sweater for the whole cast. Now that’s the spirit of giving!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Perhaps the ugliest sweater of them all, the Grinch is forced to wear a light-up sweater proclaiming “I ? X-mas.” Honestly, can we really blame him for stealing the Whos’ Christmas?

Bridget Jones’ Diary

In perhaps one of the most infamous first meetings in romcom history, Bridget thinks her mom might’ve finally set her up with someone worthwhile, only to then be disappointed when he turns around to reveal his garish Christmas sweater. It took three movies and 15 years for it to happen, but Bridget and Mark Darcy eventually got their happy ending.

TV

Justice League

J’onn J’onzz a.k.a. Martian Manhunter often has trouble connecting with humans and their Earth customs, so Superman brings him home to the Kent farm for Christmas. Mr. and Mrs. Kent, being no strangers to aliens, welcome the martian with open arms. He gets a homemade sweater knit by Mrs. Kent, and when it turns out to be a little big, he simply shapeshifts to make it fit perfectly.

Stranger Things

Honestly, I’m amazed Stranger Things hasn’t done a Christmas Special yet—so much potential for Gremlins references. This sweater isn’t particularly flashy, but it’s comfy and cute. Besides, after fighting a Demogorgon and repairing your relationship, comfort is what you need.

Doctor Who

Technically, Amy Pond is the only one sporting a traditional Christmas sweater, but it’s still so cute to see her wearing it while threatening carolers with a water gun. It’s almost as cute as seeing Amy and the Doctor hug after he faked his death.

Batman: The Animated Series

One of the most fascinating parts of Batman: The Animated Series is that it introduces the Joker not as a new villain, but as a longstanding enemy. His first appearance is also in the vein of a Christmas Special, with Commissioner Gordon, reporter Summer Gleeson, and Detective Harvey Bullock as his hostages. It’s a fun bash, but Joker’s Christmas sweater is unfortunately rather subdued for the character: a red and green sweater layered over each other, rather than something with a wild pattern. (I know they were limited by budget and time, but still, you can’t tell me that the Joker wouldn’t wear something without lights and pompoms, at least.)

There’s also a bunch of fun Christmas sweater designs in the following cartoon shows:

Garfield Christmas Special

Teen Titans Go!

Regular Show

Molly of Denali

What’s your favorite ugly Christmas sweater from a movie or TV show? Comment below!

