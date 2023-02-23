The Best ‘The Last of Us’ Meme Has Arrived

If you went into The Last of Us expecting a rollicking zombie shooter, you were probably disappointed. Instead, The Last of Us is a moving portrait of characters struggling against grief and alienation—and it doesn’t even have any zombies!

However, just because we have to dry our eyes and hug our loved ones after each episode, we can still have fun with the series. For instance, it’s turning out to be the source of some excellent memes!

In episode 6, Joel starts having anxiety attacks as he reluctantly grows closer to Ellie. The more Joel tries to protect her, the more his grief for his lost daughter Sarah starts to break through, and Joel has to periodically grab hold of something to support himself while the anxiety passes. (As someone who deals with anxiety attacks myself, I related hard.)

In the episode, the moments are a poignant reminder of how much Joel has lost, how hard he’s suppressing his grief, and how high the stakes are for him to keep Ellie safe. However, people on Twitter are also finding those moments very relatable.

me after writing one sentence pic.twitter.com/bpDTyf2fL6 — ysabelle: suffering writer (@ysabellesua) February 21, 2023

Messing around for hours with deadlines looming, unable to pry a single word from my brain? Nah, couldn’t be me. Oh, wait, it is me, all the time.

Or how about that feeling you get when the things you love are suddenly vintage or retro?

Animorphs fans realizing that their 40th birthday is right around the corner pic.twitter.com/ecSkx47Dc1 — Animorphing Time Podcast (@animorphingtime) February 22, 2023

Or when you’re forced to concede that people are complex, multifaceted little universes instead of the one-dimensional caricatures that we all love to hate? Oof.

Worst person you know just made a very good point pic.twitter.com/rJQG8HhaqE — Anisa Sanusi (@studioanisa) February 22, 2023

Or when you’re just too nice over email??

Me after saying "No worries if not" yet again pic.twitter.com/LW3R8uXemP — Kris Wall (@KrisWall84) February 22, 2023

I know you can relate to this gem:

Me after completing a simple 10-minute task that I’d been putting off for 3 months pic.twitter.com/JCV7xmqJdy — potatum? (@pot8um) February 22, 2023

I can think of a few examples from my own life. Like when I put my kids to bed, take my first full breath of the day, flop down on the couch, and hear one of them call, “Mom?”

(HBO Max)

Or when I see critics’ reviews of any Marvel movie:

(HBO Max)

Or when an article I toss off about an internet meme goes viral, while an essay I poured my heart into goes down like a lead balloon:

(HBO Max)

Oh, the pain. We feel you, Joel. You may be the last of us, but you’re also all of us.

(featured image: HBO Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]