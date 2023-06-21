The Best Part About the Spider-Verse Is Happening Once More

Out of all the characters in the Marvel Comics universe, Spider-Man seems to resonate with everyone. Even if he isn’t their favorite, most people still like him. There is just something endearing about the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, not to mention the trials and tribulations of his day-job alter ego, nerdy genius Peter Parker.

With the expansion of the Spider-Verse, almost everyone has a version of Spider-Man that they can connect to. Maybe Earth-616 Peter Parker/Spider-Man isn’t someone you can idolize, but Miles Morales is. We should all worship Spider-Punk and create anarchy as much as possible. I enjoy a Spider-Man with more of an antagonistic flavor myself. However, we shouldn’t be limited to the Spider-Folks Marvel has created, and creative fans always take it to the next level. After Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came out, fans have been once again making their own “Spidersonas” and creating great art.

Who doesn’t want a Spidersona?

As with most Marvel superhero stories, the Spider-Verse began in the comic books. The first event took place in 2015, introducing a slew of new Spidey characters. After the success of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), fans reimagined themselves (or original characters) as Spider-Folks. They created their own Spider-Personas. Most artists used the hashtag “Spidersona” to create a space just for this type of fan art, and it took off so much that it caught the attention of Marvel.

In 2019, Marvel Comics ventured back into the Spider-Verse with Miles Morales. Featured in the back pages of the comics were some of the most unique and well-drawn Spidersonas from fans around the world. One character, Sun-Spider, was so great that she found her way into the regular pages of the comic books and had a part in Across the Spider-Verse.

Now that fans have seen the cinematic masterpiece known as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, new Spidersonas are once again taking over. There is everything from original characters to re-imaging other popular characters as Spider-People. Discussing Film asked fans to tweet their own Spidersonas for everyone to enjoy on the thread, and the results were amazing.

My Spidersona is Spider Paint, she comes from a world made out of paint ?



She can separate her lineart from the colors ? https://t.co/kiSmGCZhru pic.twitter.com/r3RViiEuqs — Joana Fraga (@jojo_fraga) June 14, 2023

joining in on the #spidersona trend with my Spider-Nurse hehe pic.twitter.com/NNshyiznNC — Joey ? (@joeyillustrated) June 12, 2023

SpiderCraft. He makes construct out of webs. Took a bit of my own cultural patterns as inspiration. Also I chose a fox spider specie because I wanted a fox motif pic.twitter.com/HfF8ZUQRkK — JettaliArt (@jettali_art) June 11, 2023

Who knew Spider-Barbie would be the perfect summer combination?

The Spectacular Spider-Barbie for Spiderverse (aka cmon barbie lets go spidey) pic.twitter.com/zKBkStksff — dove ? (@bussiarati) June 10, 2023

It is so cool seeing fans connect so deeply to the stuff they love and watching other people celebrate it. That’s the positive stuff that comes out of being in a fandom. If I had any kind of artistic talent, I would be all over this.

spidersona before i get back into commissions !! pic.twitter.com/yHwhQs7ELE — READ PINNED ? chiiyo the stink (@chiiyochiiyo) June 11, 2023

Did you make a Spidersona? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Sony Pictures Animation)

