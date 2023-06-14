Fans Are Thirsting Hard for One ‘Spider-Verse’ Character in Particular

After the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans once again have Spidey fever, and the love for old favorites like Miles Morales, Gwen, and Peter B. Parker is back. Plus, the newcomers like Spider-Punk/Hobie Brown and Spider-Man/Pavitr Prabhakar are getting a lot of love too. I guess we always have more space in our hearts for a Spider-Person.

The latest Spider-Man movie also gave fans a new character to lust after. Yes, we love all Spideys, but there is one Spider-Man that is a huge thirst trap. Of course, I’m talking about Spider-Man 2099, also known as Miguel O’Hara. He may be a villain character in Across the Spider-Verse, but he is the one people are drawing in ultra-sexy fan art.

Miguel O’Hara was made for the internet

In a lot of ways, it makes sense that we all fell into Miguel O’Hara’s thirst trap. He is almost the perfect internet boyfriend. Spider-Man 2099’s powers set him apart from the other versions of Spider-Man. In a dicey experiment, his DNA fused with a spider’s, giving him spider-like powers. He may not have a sense of impending danger, but he has other unique abilities. His enhanced vision can help him see very far away and in the dark. Plus, his eyes get all super cool and red looking. Because of his visual sensitivity, he enjoys being in dark spaces (same, though). Unlike all the other Spideys, Miguel also has fangs that produce a paralyzing venom.

Thank u for ur service king ?#AcrossTheSpiderverse #MiguelOHara pic.twitter.com/UbF3OfYXKY — RITZ CRACKERS™ says MILES MORALES SWEEP ‼️ (@HunnyBeeSea) June 5, 2023

Yes, that’s right, he’s got fangs.

Then there is his whole vibe. He’s emo and everyone thinks he is overly dramatic. Even though he sometimes has “cool dad” energy and lets Peter B. Parker get away with too much, he also is a man with a singular goal. In his efforts to save the multiverse and keep things canon, his efforts have been heroic. Miguel created a whole society of various Spider-folks to make sure his vision was realized. Yet his commitment to keeping things organized overlooks the human element and makes him a villain in certain eyes. Okay, but we all fall for morally grey characters, so are we really mad at him?

To recap, he’s emo, likes dark places, has a soft spot for Peter B. Parker, and has fangs. Checks out, he’s our dream guy. It doesn’t hurt that Oscar Isaac (another internet favorite) voices the character. How are we supposed to resist him? We are only mortals!

There is a universe in which Miguel does the pose from the Spider-Woman cover. #AcrossTheSpiderVerse #MiguelOHara pic.twitter.com/nSSWsWAupm — H0lyhandgrenade @prepping for Sunnycon (@h0lysarthole) June 12, 2023

Let’s not forget how Miguel was drawn. His cheekbones could cut someone and his booty cannot be contained. I know I’m not the only one who noticed his giant pecs. Respectfully, of course.

i can't let go girl you really got my soul#MiguelOHara pic.twitter.com/jZwjAZ5dDu — robya?spiderverse brainrot (@blakk_red) June 3, 2023

A lead animator for Across the Spider-Verse confirmed the very important information that sometimes butts were important to the story. They tweeted: “listen. we kept the butts when it was important to the story. we know what we’re doing, we are professionals.” And I, for one, thank you for your commitment to your craft. It is all a conspiracy to drive us crazy over an animated man.

listen. we kept the butts when it was important to the story. we know what we're doing, we are professionals pic.twitter.com/lSmVOHs0cW — Chels (@cgratzlaff) June 8, 2023

You heard them, let’s keep that thirst trap going. What’s your favorite picture of Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]