The #BenSoloChallenge Has Taken Over as It Should

Ben Solo is maybe the only thing I care about in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A character who I hated throughout the first two movies, his redemption arc, in a lot of ways, worked for me in a way that I did not particularly think it would. Suddenly, I wanted Ben Solo to come back to the light, and I cared when he did.

It also helped that Ben Solo coming back to the light meant that Ben Solo, essentially, became Han Solo and took on a lot of his mannerisms. Like this iconic moment.

So, it seemed as if Twitter wanted to remember the good (and forget, for a moment, that Ben Solo shrugged into battle and then died from death’s kiss). Starting with videos of fans giving their best Solo shrug, the challenge ranged from beautiful renditions of the scene to … well, they tried and that’s all that matters right?

#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6 — Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020

Clearly I couldn’t wait until I got home from work for this. #BenSoloChallenge@testtube27 pic.twitter.com/X8EqA30y0l — Krazie Unkie: Just a Sith Chimp named Brad (@KrazieUnkie) January 6, 2020

So I just saw this #BenSoloChallenge trending, and what I saw was godlike impressions of Adam Driver’s acting of a shrug. I started to do the same but it made me more like a moron. Hope you enjoy this short vid…#TheRiseOfSkywalker #starwars pic.twitter.com/VQBs8zhAhq — Prince of August VIII-I (@PrinceAugustVII) January 6, 2020

The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR — Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020

Did one for build a bear Ben lol #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/xeXSBX3osr — ✨ (@reylomyhalo) January 6, 2020

I HAD to do the #BenSoloChallenge! Shout out to @testtube27 for starting it! pic.twitter.com/524vc3gMFT — Lorie Ren ✨ (@LegendofLorie) January 6, 2020

Pues para despedir las navidades como George Lucas manda y siguiendo la genial iniciativa de @testtube27, aquí mi #BenSoloChallenge dedicado a l@s Ben Solo de la Galaxia que merecen una segunda oportunidad. Disculpen el sonido, cosas del directo… Celebrate The Love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hgFkTWvQoT — Ángel de Jorge (@Angel_deJorge) January 6, 2020

Saw the #bensolochallenge on my tl and remembered about me (Rey) and my friend (Leia) having a go at it a couple of weeks ago pic.twitter.com/BEQchnwLiP — ❤️⚔️ doctormaster lockdown (@reybenx) January 6, 2020

Then there was a weird trend of people using the Mjölnir as a light saber?

Or just Adam Driver himself…

I’m going to pretend that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended with Ben Solo just waking up in that pit like, “Wait, she just left me here?” even though he faded away, and that it was all a lie and Rey is his sister. Good day!

(image: Lucasfilm)

