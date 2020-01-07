The #BenSoloChallenge Has Taken Over as It Should

Ben Solo is maybe the only thing I care about in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A character who I hated throughout the first two movies, his redemption arc, in a lot of ways, worked for me in a way that I did not particularly think it would. Suddenly, I wanted Ben Solo to come back to the light, and I cared when he did.
It also helped that Ben Solo coming back to the light meant that Ben Solo, essentially, became Han Solo and took on a lot of his mannerisms. Like this iconic moment.
So, it seemed as if Twitter wanted to remember the good (and forget, for a moment, that Ben Solo shrugged into battle and then died from death’s kiss). Starting with videos of fans giving their best Solo shrug, the challenge ranged from beautiful renditions of the scene to … well, they tried and that’s all that matters right?
Nailed it #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/ozriH9d8ZH
— Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) January 7, 2020
I think I won the #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/sSaZyHT2WD
— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 7, 2020
I now present the #BenSoloChallenge #StarWars pic.twitter.com/QpPUIdejr8
— Mike loves the shrug (@testtube27) January 6, 2020
#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6
— Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020
Clearly I couldn’t wait until I got home from work for this. #BenSoloChallenge@testtube27 pic.twitter.com/X8EqA30y0l
— Krazie Unkie: Just a Sith Chimp named Brad (@KrazieUnkie) January 6, 2020
I tried lol #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/ulep9lB9Wc
— ✨ (@reylomyhalo) January 6, 2020
So I just saw this #BenSoloChallenge trending, and what I saw was godlike impressions of Adam Driver’s acting of a shrug. I started to do the same but it made me more like a moron. Hope you enjoy this short vid…#TheRiseOfSkywalker #starwars pic.twitter.com/VQBs8zhAhq
— Prince of August VIII-I (@PrinceAugustVII) January 6, 2020
The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR
— Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge ? pic.twitter.com/fyzWTtfqbe
— whose dad is this (@missbensolo) January 6, 2020
Did one for build a bear Ben lol #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/xeXSBX3osr
— ✨ (@reylomyhalo) January 6, 2020
I HAD to do the #BenSoloChallenge! Shout out to @testtube27 for starting it! pic.twitter.com/524vc3gMFT
— Lorie Ren ✨ (@LegendofLorie) January 6, 2020
#bensolochallenge pic.twitter.com/q3N3vIbjQo
— Ryan Rebalkin (@RyanRebalkin) January 6, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge from Russia with ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWrkwPZd57
— LindaNoul (@LindaNoul) January 6, 2020
Pues para despedir las navidades como George Lucas manda y siguiendo la genial iniciativa de @testtube27, aquí mi #BenSoloChallenge dedicado a l@s Ben Solo de la Galaxia que merecen una segunda oportunidad. Disculpen el sonido, cosas del directo… Celebrate The Love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hgFkTWvQoT
— Ángel de Jorge (@Angel_deJorge) January 6, 2020
Saw the #bensolochallenge on my tl and remembered about me (Rey) and my friend (Leia) having a go at it a couple of weeks ago pic.twitter.com/BEQchnwLiP
— ❤️⚔️ doctormaster lockdown (@reybenx) January 6, 2020
I’m not Ben Swolo but whatever #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/M3rJc3Y3TT
— Steven (@stevenpistor) January 7, 2020
Screw it why not! #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/ULJlA8yHo4
— jess (@Imperial77Acade) January 7, 2020
I did the #BenSoloChallenge too y’all pic.twitter.com/inpMOffhNe
— w̶i̶t̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶f̶o̶l̶l̶y̶ (@black_tym) January 6, 2020
Then there was a weird trend of people using the Mjölnir as a light saber?
A casual #BenSoloChallenge at work with what I had lying around…
Thanks for a good one @testtube27!#StarWars @MusicCenterLA #mjölnir pic.twitter.com/kIq3sc6tXg
— Cameron, Lead Pogonologist (@mr_camjaxn) January 6, 2020
Ben Solo of Asgard. #BenSoloChallenge
to @testtube27 for its origin. pic.twitter.com/E1tJtYKEl9
— Matthew Bridges (@MatthewBridges1) January 6, 2020
Or just Adam Driver himself…
I think I nailed it #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/GKc7XAUaZ2
— georgia ☀️ (@jonnybuckIand) January 7, 2020
I’m going to pretend that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended with Ben Solo just waking up in that pit like, “Wait, she just left me here?” even though he faded away, and that it was all a lie and Rey is his sister. Good day!
