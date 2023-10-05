‘The Beekeeper’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Say what you will about Jason Statham and his one-note approach to acting, but at the end of the day, you really can’t fault the guy for doing just one thing if he does that one thing perfectly. Indeed, Statham doesn’t disappear into his characters; his characters disappear into him, and it’s distinctly glorious.

The latest to do so is one Mr. Clay, the protagonist of David Ayer’s brand new upcoming action thriller The Beekeeper, which just dropped its new trailer not too long ago, and may or may not have lifted the veil on what beekeepers actually get up to on the job.

So, what are the details on Statham‘s latest trigger-happy plight, and when will audiences learn the ins and outs of “beekeeping”? Here’s everything you need to know about The Beekeeper.

What is The Beekeeper about?

The Beekeeper follows Mr. Clay, a retired operative who once worked under an organization known as “Beekeepers,” as he sets out to violently shut down the operations of a company that targeted his elderly neighbor and close friend with a phishing scam, which led to her suicide. He later uncovers a worldwide conspiracy connected to the phishers, because this is a movie, but honestly, watching him make mincemeat out of malicious cyber criminals who target helpless civilians is all the explosion-heavy catharsis we need.

Who stars in The Beekeeper?

Statham heads the cast as Mr. Clay, as mentioned earlier, and he’s joined by the likes of Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Phylicia Rashad (Creed series), and Jeremy Irons (The Flash).

David Ayer (Suicide Squad) directs a script from Kurt Wimmer (Expen4ables).

When does The Beekeeper come out?

(Amazon MGM Studios)

The Beekeeper will buzz into theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

(featured image: Amazon MGM Studios)

