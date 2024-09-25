Thanks to The Penguin, Colin Farrell has now spent more time in writer-director Matt Reeves’ gritty and grimy DC Comics universe than any of the other actors from The Batman. That doesn’t mean he’s any more certain of his future in the franchise than his co-stars, though.

Recommended Videos

During a promotional interview with JoBlo, Farrell was asked whether or not—as far as he knows—there are currently any plans for a second season of The Penguin. His response was, to put it lightly, blunt. “No! Jesus, no. I don’t know,” Farrell said with a laugh. “Let’s see how this goes. I have no idea.” It is, of course, still possible that HBO is actively considering making more episodes of The Penguin beyond its first eight. But if those conversations are happening right now, it seems safe to say that Farrell isn’t aware of them.

Up to this point, The Penguin has been marketed by Warner Bros. and HBO as an eight-episode miniseries. That would seem to suggest that its future has already been written, but recent shows like Shōgun have proven that series can be extended beyond their initial, limited runs if they’re received rapturously enough. Unlike Shōgun, though, which stands on its own, The Penguin is intrinsically connected to both The Batman and 2026’s The Batman Part II.

That means its future may very well depend also on what happens in Reeves’ forthcoming, highly anticipated Batman sequel. For his part, Reeves has already confirmed that not only will the events of The Penguin affect The Batman Part II‘s story, but Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb in the latter as well. “Obviously, working with Colin is a dream,” Reeves told Collider in September. “I’m excited to work with him in The Batman Part II and the fact that he’s gonna be in that, too.”

It seems, in other words, that Farrell’s immediate future in Reeves’ DC universe has already been set, even if The Penguin‘s remains a bit murkier for the time being.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy