The Batman Director Matt Reeves Wants It To Be the Most Emotional Batman Movie Yet

Director Matt Reeves is taking on the Dark Knight himself with the upcoming film The Batman, and while the world is probably tired of movies about Bruce Wayne, I’m excited because we might actually have a Batman who IS the World’s Greatest Detective for once. Pulling from Gotham’s extensive Rogues Gallery, the film is for sure the biggest adventure into the Batman canon since the films from 1989-1997.

Gearing up for the highly anticipated film, we’re getting more and more information about what to expect out of Reeves’ look at Batman. And now, he wants this to be the most emotional journey for Bruce Wayne yet, which is saying a lot since, at this point, we’ve watched Martha and Thomas Wayne die at least 3 times.

During CinemaCon, there was a featurette where Reeves talked about the highly anticipated film and, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have some quotes from the video!

I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right in to a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core. You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.

Honestly? This gives me hope, mainly because Reeves makes it a point to say that it isn’t an origin story. For whatever reason, we love to tell Batman’s origin as if we don’t know it. Even Joker included the death of Thomas and Martha Wayne because we, as a society, have decided anything to do with Batman has to include it. It’s like the death of Uncle Ben. We know it happens and we don’t need to see it.

So if Matt Reeves understands that and is focusing on what MADE Bruce Wayne the person we know and love? I’m absolutely excited about whatever he has planned. Pattinson also made an appearance in the video, talking about the importance that Batman has to people and how there’s something different in Matt Reeves has planned.

For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons. From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different [here].

The Batman is set to come out in March of 2022. It was originally supposed to be a spooky fall film, but because of COVID, the film has been delayed and delayed, so happy spring to those who celebrate The Batman. We’ll have to go into the theaters in all black to honor our spooky Gotham detective.

