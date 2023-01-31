Here’s What We Know About ‘The Batman – Part II’

The Batman did what no Bruce Wayne movie did before it: It made Batman an actual detective. Matt Reeves brought Robert Pattinson’s Batman to life in such a way that I finally had hope for the world of Gotham once again. It was incredible what someone could do if they genuinely liked Batman/Bruce Wayne as a character and knew how to write him! So when news broke that we’d be getting a sequel, I was excited for it.

Now, we know a little more about what to expect out of the follow up to The Batman, aptly titled: The Batman – Part II. And it seems as if the Reeves universe is not in danger of being effected by the new DCU line-up. When talking to reporters, Peter Safran said, “The Batman is not a stepchild. It’s all under DC, we are fully invested in the success of The Batman, just like we are everything else,” according to Collider.

The film has also spawned a new television show called The Penguin that is set to star Collin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot once more, and it will tie into the second film. But now that we know for sure that our beloved Batty is safe, let’s talk a bit about what we do know is coming with the sequel.

When can we expect to see The Batman – Part II?

Right now, the movie is set for a 2025 release. The Batman went through a great many delays because of the pandemic and filming and wondering when movies would go back into theaters, but this time around, hopefully there won’t be as big of a push out. It is set currently for a October 3, 2025 release date and good. One of the things about The Batman that I missed was that it was supposed to be a spooky movie (coming out around Halloween) but was pushed to a spring 2022 release instead.

Having it come out in the fall feels right with the tone of the first The Batman movie, and hopefully we’ll stick to this 2025 release date.

Who is coming back?

As of right now, we know for certain that Robert Pattison is Bruce Wayne and that’s it. It can be assumed that Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth will return but there were so many members of Batman’s Rogues’ Gallery present in the first film, who knows who will come back or whether or not we’ll get a whole crew of new antagonists for Batman to take on.

I do hope that The Penguin means we’ll get more of Farrell in Part II, and I hope that Zoë Kravitz’ Selina Kyle comes back as well because I loved the Bat/Cat that I did get in The Batman, but right now, that’s all we know of the cast.

What do we know?

We know that The Penguin will tie into it and that it is coming out in October of 2025. That’s about it. Still, this news is all exciting because like I said before, Matt Reeves’ take on Batman is one that shows just how much he loves the character. Matt Reeves is a great choice to keep the Batman story going (even though it’s not part of the DCU) and I’m excited to see where it goes.

Until we know more, I’ll just be rewatching The Batman on a loop and crafting my theories.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

