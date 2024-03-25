When Can You Watch Episode 9 of ‘The Bad Batch’?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is really giving Star Wars fans something to look forward to each week. So when you’re waiting for the next episode to drop, it can feel like years between them. Especially as we wait for episode 9!

Recommended Videos

In episode 8, Hunter and Wrecker were searching for answers on the M-Count, there is a battle on Pabu, and Crosshair is trying to heal. It is one of those episodes that helps to build tension between the characters we’ve come to love but there wasn’t much that we learned that was necessarily new. So we’re still waiting for answers!

Hence why we want to see episode 9 so urgently. Right now, the episode is set to air on March 27th. And if you don’t want to be spoiled, you can watch it right as it drops (12:00 am PT, 03:00 am ET, and 07:00 am GMT respectively). And with every story in the Star Wars universe, there is sure to be things we all want to savor!

We got to see Fennec Shand with the crew and even though this did feel, at times, like an episode just meant to build that tension, it was fun to see. But we’re getting close to the end and that is why this maybe didn’t feel as exciting. There are only 7 episodes left (including episode 9) of the series as a whole. Our time with the Bad Batch is wrapping up and that’s a sad day for fans everywhere.

So, you can get ready to dive back into the unanswered questions and the lore that Star Wars: The Bad Batch is giving us this coming Wednesday and if you don’t want to be spoiled, I would definitely watch it as soon as it airs. To protect the magic of The Bad Batch!

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]