The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and A.J. McLean and *NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Joey Fatone are teaming up for a charity Pride event, according to ET Online. Bingo Under the Stars is set to be a throwback event with all the nostalgia your boy band-loving heart can handle. It’s set at The Grove in Los Angeles on June 18 with 10 games of Bingo that lead to special prizes.

A portion of the ticket sales to the two-hour event will go to L.A. Pride and Pride Makes a Difference, their month-long campaign of the year. In their continued support of the LGBTQ+ community, a gift will be given to The Trevor Project, the leading organization that provides suicide prevention and intervention to the LGBTQ+ community.

Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone are set to do performances of fan-favorite songs. And it’s my hope, even though I’m not going to be there, that they really go wild and do mash-ups of their classic songs. Seriously, imagine “I Want It That Way” having a musical child with “Tearin’ Up My Heart”? The result would be glorious and you know it!

You can buy tickets here to support the event.

Let’s check out what else we saw out on the internet today!

Apparently, The Lord of the Rings is going anime in a new film titled “The War of Rohirrim” and I am here for it! (via Deadline)

The Justice Department says it can defend religious organizations that discriminate and cause harm to LGBTQ people because of religious exemptions and it’s not the vibe we need this month or ever. (via The Washington Post)

A herd of elephants snuggle up together while looking for a new home. (via USA Today)

A herd of elephants rest after wandering through populated areas of China’s Yunnan province in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/CD2tJ6VoZO — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 9, 2021

The Keystone pipeline has been canceled and I hope it stays that way. (via USA Today)

We get our first look at Good and Evil from the mind of Paul Feig. (via Gamesradar)

John Cho talks about his role in Wish Dragon and about the importance of Asian animated characters. (via EW)

John Cho talks about his new Netflix movie and putting more Asian animated characters into the world. https://t.co/hUoeuy8oaq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 10, 2021

Happy Thursday, everybody! The week is almost over!

Happy Thursday, everybody! The week is almost over!

