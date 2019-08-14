The Avengers Went to 2988 in Avengers: Endgame? What Is Happening??

We all know by now that time travel happened in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Our favorite heroes went from 2023 back to the battle of New York in 2012, to Morag in 2014, and even to 1970 when they made a mistake and Tony and Steve had to take a joint trip to the past. But now, they apparently went on another trip we never knew about … to 2988?

Am I stupid in thinking that someone just took a quick trip to 2988 to see if they won?

According to one fan with a keen eye, on the trip log that Nebula uses to bring 2014 Thanos into the future, there’s a display of all the years that the time machine was used to travel to, including 2009, 2012, and then, of course … the random date of 2988 that no one seems to understand.

While many are speculating that there was originally a plan to have the Avengers travel to 2988 B.C. and the battle that is depicted in Thor: The Dark World, I truly don’t think there was ever a time when the writers and directors of Endgame were going to make us relive more of one of the worst movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The theory points out that the first Convergence began there, back when the Dark Elf Malekith planned to use the Aether. So, maybe something went wrong with Thor and Rocket and they had to go back to the beginning to get the Reality Stone—or, potentially, bypass Thor going back to Asgard while Jane was there at all.

Another theory, and one that I rather enjoy, is that it means Earth-2988 where there are alternate versions of both Bruce Banner and Tony Stark and where Wolverine is a Horseman of Apocalypse. That’s one storyline I would like to see and would gladly pay to see Avengers: Endgame for an 8th time for.

Whatever the case, I’m going to pretend that someone just decided to take a jump into the future and see what was going on in 2988. Just like, “Huh, wonder what my great-granddaughter’s great-granddaughter is doing. Let’s take a look.”

The important thing to note is that it was never shown, and now we all get to live in a pit of theories wondering what it could possibly be or if we’ll see it in some other movie, because that seems to be the trajectory all fans of Avengers: Endgame are going on. I personally hope that it’s a trip to What If? Vol. 2 #111, and Wolverine is ushering in the apocalypse!

