Outsized Attention Paid to the Titan Sub Highlights Deeper Problems in News Coverage Inequalities

For days, the internet, as well as mainstream media outlets, has been obsessed with the Titan billionaires, the “rescue”/recovery mission, and the ridiculous details coming out about the company’s lack of proper equipment and safety regulations. It’s understandable why this story got so much attention, but it also serves to highlight some really important inequalities in the types of stories that get this sort of coverage, and those that get neglected.

One news story that has some direct parallels to the Titan ordeal and yet has gone mostly under the radar was the sinking of a fishing boat carrying over 800 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Egypt, and Palestine. A Greek coast guard vessel was reportedly near the boat as it sank but made no move to provide assistance nor rescue survivors.

Rescuers have saved 104 refugees and counting, but the confirmed body count continues to rise, with about 600 of the passengers still unaccounted for and likely to be declared missing or dead.

Twin activists, human rights defenders, and TikTokers Maryam and Nivaal Rehman recently posted a video informing users about the disaster, with many other accounts sharing or “stitching” the original video to bring awareness to it.

Doctors Without Borders has also utilized the platform to bring awareness to the tragedy and to call for reforms of “the violent EU migration policies.”

We are frequently reminded of the double standard many migrants face. Ukrainian refugees and migrants have largely been welcomed with open arms, while those from Mexico and Central America are vilified and used as political props, and Middle Eastern migrants are literally kicked and beaten while fleeing for their lives.

Some have also pointed out that hundreds of lives could have been saved with the resources being devoted to the search for the Titan, who seemed to have had no chance of rescue from the start. Others have noted the hypocrisy of billionaire thrill-seekers getting heaps of tax dollars spent on their search and recovery while poor/underprivileged communities are often left to fend for themselves. James Cameron himself has highlighted the ironic hypocrisy of the whole incident, of rich people going missing while touring one of the most well-known symbols of hubris and greed in human history.

At the same time, it’s important to note the migrant vessel disaster happened days before the Titan; the ship likely sank in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13th, while the Titan only went missing on Sunday, June 18th. American and International news channels had five days to cover the wreck before the Titan drew their attention away.

So why has so little attention been given to the disaster?

One explanation is that, unfortunately, these deaths are nothing new. Doctors Without Borders acknowledges that this is another consequence of a problem that many people have been aware of for a long time.

There has been some coverage: MSNBC shared this clip of two brothers reuniting after the disaster, hugging each other through a fence. But these are frequently short segments, usually only a few minutes long, and don’t get into things like the Greek protests that have erupted over the government’s neglect. For context, Inside Edition (which is well-known for publishing multiple short videos about current events every day) posted multiple videos about the Titan submarine but didn’t post any about the migrant disaster.

This also highlights the incredible power of independent activists on TikTok, using the platform to bring awareness to events as they are happening. Activists, journalists, and people on the ground using the site mean that you don’t have to wait for big corporations to break the news. While that can be a double-edged sword and has the potential to lead to the spread of misinformation, it has also allowed stories about underprivileged groups to be shared. It also allows people to commentate on the news in a public platform and become advocates both online and in person.

Speaking of which, if you are able to help in any way, Doctors Without Borders and Amnesty International are always accepting donations. If you can’t help monetarily, I highly suggest looking into volunteering with your local migrant/refugee populations. People’s need for help is nothing new, but our ability to hear and help each other grows every day.

(featured image: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

