The Associated Press should be ashamed for how they disrespected Babyface at the Grammys

While we had some wonderful surprises at the Grammys this year, one moment of disrespect has taken over social media. Why would you disrespect Babyface like that on the red carpet?!

Recommended Videos

As someone who is often part of the chaos of a red carpet, I do recognize how sometimes you have to prioritize talent. But there is a way to go about it that doesn’t disrespect the person you’re speaking to. Especially when that person is legendary R&B artist, Babyface. But it seems as if the Associated Press didn’t think about that while at the Grammys.

In a now viral interview, AP is speaking with Babyface when one of the interviewers saw that Chappell Roan was politely waiting behind him. From the clip, it doesn’t seem like Roan’s team was rushing her in or making it seem as if AP would not get to speak with her. And yet the interviewers call her over, cut Babyface off mid-sentence, and dismiss him without a second thought.

my jaw literally dropped like that was so rude?- pic.twitter.com/dsdr3LXOZJ — ??????? (@beyoncegarden) February 2, 2025

The reporter in question later went on to apologize to Babyface and say that she was a big fan of his despite her actions on the carpet. “I wanted to say that I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier. Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets. But I’m a big baby face fan, as are y’all, so I just wanted to say that I really apologize.”

The outlet issued an apology on their X account as well. “We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”

It is just unprofessional

I understand that carpets are chaotic. Again, I am often on them. But 99% of the time, a rep will look at you, allow you to finish an interview, and then bring the talent up. What was done here was clearly someone not communicating with Roan’s reps and instead of waiting for Babyface to finish the question before moving on, they disrespected a legend.

It does not seem like Roan knew what was happening and this is not on her at all. It is completely on the journalist who did not have the basic decency to not do that. From the videos, it seems like Roan moved to talk to the Associated Press without even knowing what just happened.

It is one of those things where the chaos of the moment does come into play but you should be professional enough to know that cutting an artist off because someone who is hot at the moment is walking by is rude. I would understand if Babyface was upset and if I were him, I would not speak to the outlet again.

I hope that this moment is a lesson to all who do carpets. Yes, it is chaotic and the bigger stars do come by at the end when you’re trying your best to catch everyone but that doesn’t mean you disrespect someone you’re talking to in the process.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy