‘The Archies’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

In a fun twist on the Bollywood and Hollywood movie musical, Netflix brings us The Archies, a throwback to the 1960s comic done by an all-Indian cast. It is a teen musical comedy in the vein of Grease or Bye Bye Birdie.

Release Window

The film is slated for a Netflix release on December 7th, 2023.

Cast

The cast features all the mainstays of the Archie comics, with Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones. It also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Aditi “Dot” Saigal as Ethel Muggs, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, Koel Purie as Hermione Lodge, and Tara Sharma as Mary Andrews.

Trailer

Plot

Netflix summarizes the plot as: “Set in the 1960s, based on Archie Comics that finds Indian actors taking on the beloved characters. An experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult.”

The title and use of music in the film do indicate that it will feature the iconic “Archies” band from the comics.

More

The film is directed and written by Zoya Akhtar, with Ayesha DeVitre and Reema Kagti serving as co-writers. The creators of the original Archie comics, John L. Goldwater and Bob Montana, have been given posthumous credit.

Principal filming began on April 18, 2022, and ended on December 19, 2022.

The singing and dialogue will all be done in Hindi, presumably with subtitled English. There’s currently no word on whether there will be alternate dubbed versions.

