‘The Apothecary Diaries’ season 2 episode 8 release date, confirmed

The Apothecary Diaries has returned for a second season. Maomao has been digging on new mysteries since, but it looks like there’s still one mystery she hasn’t put together herself.

Recommended Videos

In the seventh episode of the second season, Maomao was invited to investigate a mystery regarding the Shrine of Choosing. It’s where the selection of emperors takes place. It’s also a shrine that only an heir to the throne and his consort can enter. Maomao’s status as a poison tester barred her from entry, but the Emperor jokingly suggested elevating her to the status of Jinshi’s consort. How much of that is a joke will be for us to kick and scream about.

After solving the puzzle behind the mysterious shrine, Maomao finally started asking questions about Jinshi’s identity. She even wondered if he really was just a eunuch favored by the emperor. Regardless, she might find out soon in this season of The Apothecary Diaries. Episode eight will be released on February 28, 2025, at Crunchyroll.

Ignorance is anything but bliss

Throughout the anime, Jinshi was hinted to be more than just a mere eunuch assigned to the Inner Palace. It’s implied that he’s the second crown prince, given the character’s constant absence during important events. Although this hasn’t been explicitly confirmed, it’s been insinuated to viewers. While everyone else is putting the pieces into place, Maomao is surprisingly oblivious to the fact.

At the start of the episode, Jinshi woke up from a nightmare about his past. After which, he hoped that Maomao finally figured out his true identity. “I can’t stay silent forever,” he said, expressing that he wishes for her to see him for who he is. Instead of prying further about his identity, Maomao insisted that “ignorance is bliss” and that it would be better for her not to be involved. Regardless of her evasion, Maomao is already important to the inner palace—specifically, to Jinshi. She should’ve gotten the hint after that shrine visit, but she’s determined to keep her eyes closed, much to our torment.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy