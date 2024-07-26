We’re Getting More of ‘The Acolyte’s Fan Favorite Jedi!

Are you part of the Yord Horde? Then we have good news for you. Yord Fandar is getting his own YA novel in which he stars alongside another The Acolyte fan favorite, Jecki Lon.

Spoilers ahead for The Acolyte

Yord Fandar and Jecki Lon were played in The Acolyte by Charlie Barnett and Dafne Keen, respectively, and people fell in love with them immediately (despite the Jedi as a whole not coming across terribly well in the show.)

But bear in mind: the novel will not see them resurrected. This is a prequel, and they are both still extremely dead. Yord had his neck snapped by Qimir (Manny Jacinto) while young Jecki was stabbed. They put up good fights but were no match in the end for Qimir and his magnificent arms.

The as-yet-untitled novel was announced Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con. It’ll be written by Tessa Gratton, who’s already written some Star Wars High Republic novels, and released in July 2025.

Lucasfilm has released a summary of the book, and here it is:

“While their Jedi Masters clean up a political mess left behind by one of their own, Jedi Padawan Jecki and her least favorite fellow Padawan Yord are drawn into a planet-wide coming-of-age ritual as featured guests. The first ritual goes well, but when the final event is interrupted, Jecki and Yord will have to use all of their abilities and work together to keep each other–and their new friends–safe from danger.”

The Acolyte mentions that Jecki’s mission to find Mae was her first one, so maybe there’s a tiny retcon gone on here. Or maybe Jecki and Yord’s adventure in this story doesn’t count as a mission in the traditional sense?

Yord and Jecki aren’t the only Acolyte stars getting some backstory. Coming in September of this year is a one-shot comic starring the ill-fated Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca. It will be written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Marika Cresta, with cover art from Phil Noto. It’ll also include an interview with Joonas Suotamo, the man who brought Kelnacca (and, before that, Chewbacca!) to life.

That’s not all. There’s also going to be an adult novel about Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) and Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), written by Justina Ireland and set 20 years before the events of The Acolyte. It’s called Wayseeker, and it’ll be out May 2025. So if you want to learn more about those two, you’re all set.

