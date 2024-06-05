‘The Acolyte’ Star Abigail Thorn Is the First Out Trans Performer in ‘Star Wars’

Abigail Thorn has joined the Star Wars universe! Playing Eurus in the new series The Acolyte, Thorn makes history as the first out trans performer in Star Wars. Thorn, who publicly came out in 2021, is a British YouTube personality that fans are excited to see tackle the franchise.

Famous for her YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, Thorn has been using her platform for good since its creation. Now, she’s diving into some of our favorite universes. While we don’t know much about the character Eurus on The Acolyte, Thorn also announced today that she is playing a character in the upcoming season of House of the Dragon.

She made the announcement on X, writing “VERY excited to announce this – I’m joining the cast of HBO’s House of the Dragon. I play Sharako Lohar – she’s the Triarchy’s new commander and you can see her in action soon!”

VERY excited to announce this – I’m joining the cast of HBO’s House of the Dragon ?? I play Sharako Lohar – she’s the Triarchy’s new commander and you can see her in action soon! ?‍☠️⚔️?#HOTDS2 pic.twitter.com/SHEC39viqB — Abigail Thorn (@PhilosophyTube) June 4, 2024

Thorn has been a voice for the trans community since her coming out, speaking on healthcare rights and protecting trans individuals, especially given how bad transphobia is in the U.K. She has spoken in the past about thinking about leaving the United Kingdom because of it and has been a vocal part of pushing back against transphobia online. In a since deleted tweet, she talked about the pain of finding gender affirming healthcare.

“I do love my country – it’s beautiful, the people are interesting, and it’s my home – but Jesus, if I can’t get proper healthcare or equal rights then, England, it feels like you don’t love me back,” Thorn wrote. “The US isn’t perfect and in many areas is worse, but there are pockets of it where I could live more freely than in Britain – that’s how obstinately bad things are here.”

We’re so excited to see her shine in The Acolyte and her newly announced role in House of the Dragon.

