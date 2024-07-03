Fans Can’t Wait for the Next Episode of ‘The Acolyte’

Despite the online chatter saying “no one” likes it, The Acolyte fans cannot get enough of the new Star Wars series. After the big reveal of the Stranger’s true identity, we were excited to see *coughs* more of them in episode 6. Spoilers ahead for the series so far!

Recommended Videos

In episode 4, “Day,” while the Jedi were trying to stop Mae (Amandla Stenberg) from killing Kelnacca, she had already decided that she wasn’t going to do it, despite what her master said. But he beat her to it, killing Kelnacca and throwing Osha to the ground in the process. In episode 5, “Night,” we saw the immediate aftermath of Kelnacca’s death.

We ended up getting a lot of arms, memes about Osha and Qimir, and everyone getting sad because Yord (Charlie Barnett) is dead (as well as Dafne Keen’s Jecki). So, we didn’t know what to expect with episode 6. Maybe that’s the point of The Acolyte; it will always keep us on our toes.

Episode 6, “Teach/Corrupt,” left us wondering what was going to happen between Osha and Qimir. Were they going to train together? Were they going to kiss? A lot was still in the air. And we also had Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) fleeing from the Jedi Order with Mae in his ship, so there is a lot going on as we wait for episode 7!

At least we don’t have to wait that long, right? Just one very long week until we’re back with The Acolyte and maybe another shot of Manny Jacinto walking into a swimming pool. Just … maybe.

You can watch the next episode of The Acolyte on Tuesday, July 9, at 9PM ET/6PM PT on Disney+. We only have a few episodes left, so why not succumb to the Qimir hive while you still can?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy