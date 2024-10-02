‘That’s all she wrote for me and the big guy’: A Spider-Man villain actor just confirmed the end of a fan-favorite franchise

No one expected the Venom movies to become as popular as they did. The first one was written off before it even hit theaters. A Venom film without Spider-Man? How could that possibly work?

Recommended Videos

Unlike certain other Spider-Man-less Sony Spider-Man Universe movies (cough Morbius cough), it worked very well. As it turned out, Tom Hardy’s version of Eddie Brock/Venom was just too good of a character. Fans loved the humor, the body horror, and the relationship between Brock and his symbiote. Critics hated it, but Venom grossed $856 million worldwide and was one of 2018’s biggest theatrical hits.

The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, introduced another fan-favorite Spider-Man character, Cletus Kasady a.k.a. Carnage, played by the always reliable Woody Harrelson. Like its predecessor, critics had no idea what to make of it but it was a big success financially.

Can the threequel, Venom: The Last Dance live up to the unique standard set by the previous two movies? Almost certainly! The trailer promises a lot of fun (VENOM HORSE!) and we still don’t know who Rhys Ifans is playing. Is he reprising his role as Curt Connors from the Amazing Spider-Man movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home? Or is he playing the famous Venom villain Knull? One thing’s for sure, it’ll be an exciting ride.

Unfortunately, though, it’s set to be the last exciting ride. (Or “the last dance,” if you will.) Bad news for folks dying to see Hardy’s Venom fight Tom Holland’s Spider-Man one day: the Venom franchise will stop after three films. Tom Hardy recently confirmed the news on Instagram, saying, “That’s all she wrote from me and the big guy,” before promising The Last Dance would be the best film in the trilogy. He went on, “We’ve loved making these. Thank you for your [heart emoji] and support.”

So, it’s a sad day for Venom fans. Tom Hardy has been far and away the best person to play him (sorry, Topher Grace) and he’ll be much missed in the wider Spider-Verse. Coming up next from the Sony Spider-Man Universe we have Kraven the Hunter, which no one seems to be looking forward to, but hey! Maybe it’ll pull a Venom and surprise us all.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy