‘That should solve ZERO problems’: Elon Musk is starting a DOGE podcast and it’s totally cringe

Entrusted with running the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) as part of Donald Trump’s cabinet, Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk plan to start a podcast in order to keep federal workers and Americans up to date about their progress.
X users left unimpressed with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘Dogecast’ initiative
The announcement about the initiative came from Ramaswamy via a video, where he can be seen explaining what the podcast will be about and how it will help to maintain transparency with the American public and track progress. He also mentions that it is too early to reveal a launch date for the podcast as the cabinet prepares for the January 20th transition.
However, a section of X users are left unimpressed with this idea and are actively calling out both Musk and Ramaswamy for this potential gimmick. Here are some of the most savage and hilarious responses from the social media website:
The primary objective of the Department of Government Efficiency remains to slash government spending by $2 trillion by introducing necessary checks and balances. In the aforementioned video, Ramaswamy also made it clear that he will not continue his popular podcast “Truth” for the time being, instead focusing his effort on D.O.G.E. and Dogecast. Musk and Ramaswamy played a pivotal role in Trump’s landmark election win, landing a key department as a result. The advisory body is named after Doge cryptocurrency, a financial instrument that Musk brings up often on his social media.
So far, both Musk and Ramaswamy have put forward suggestions that could potentially be implemented in the future as a part of cost-cutting measures, including Musk proposing an online leaderboard that will list “the most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars.” Other suggestions include eliminating some government departments to encourage a lean operation and mass layoffs of federal workers.
Musk and Ramaswamy recently co-authored a Wall Street Journal article that details their plan. The article essentially portrays the Congress as the villain, while arguing in favor of Trump seizing power to make executive decisions that the Congress typically makes on the budget front.
Some political experts are countering Musk and Ramaswamy’s plan by exclaiming that the $2 trillion is near to impossible, factoring in that the country’s $6.7 trillion yearly spends are majorly dedicated to Social Security, Medicare, and military spending. Two-thirds of federal spending is compulsorily dedicated towards programs revolving around Social Security and Medicare, with the rest of the sum utilized for defense, as per discretion.
Musk and Ramaswamy intend to embark on their journey by slashing $500 billion plus in “annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended.” Here are three areas that the duo is planning to make the cuts in:
1. Corporation for public broadcasting, which has an annual budget of $535 million.
2. International institutions that receive $1.5 billion in grants.
3. Planned Parenthood and other “progressive groups” that have an annual budget of close to $300 million.
The picture will become clearer as the department shapes up and January 20 approaches, and until then, all the American public can do is wait for the first episode of Dogecast to drop.
Published: Nov 22, 2024 05:38 am