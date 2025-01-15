‘That didn’t happen!’: Trump destroyed by MSNBC host over broken promises

While campaigning to be president, Donald Trump promised to reverse inflation, end the war in Ukraine, and usher in a new era of conservative government. According to MSNBC’s Rachel Madow, he’s already failing spectacularly.

Recommended Videos

Maddow slammed Trump’s “incompetent” and “incoherent” transition to power in a segment on MSNBC, lambasting the president-elect for his broken campaign promises. Maddow took a shot at one of Trump’s favorite buzzwords: “groceries” – a word that the president-elect once bizarrely claimed to have popularized. While sitting for an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press, Trump claimed that he would soon have grocery prices “way down”. After all, Trump said, he “won an election based on that.” Maddow isn’t so sure. She pointed that Trump soon backpedaled on his grocery promises, telling Time Magazine that “it’s hard to bring prices [down] once they’re up.”

“It’s really hard to do, you know?” said Maddow ironically.

If anything, Trump knows that his policies are going to make the price of goods for Americans rise. Economists and corporate executive alike have warned that Trump’s aggressive tariff plan against foreign imports will have American consumers footing the bill. As for Trump’s promises to lower inflation, they’re nothing more than hot air. If enacted, his mass deportation plan is set to send inflation skyrocketing while gutting American industries that depend on migrant labor. The human cost of such an act would be equally devastating.

Maddow next took aim at Trump’s promises about the war between Russian and Ukraine, which he claimed he could end in “one day” after he was elected. “Well, gee, that didn’t happen” said Maddow – Trump himself just admitted that it will be more “difficult” than he previously thought. Maddow then highlighted the fact that Trump’s Ukraine envoy said the president-elect would need closer to 100 days in order to end the war. She pointed out that others in the incoming administration suggested a timeline of “six months.”

Maddow thinks that Trump’s influence on his own party is waning, and points to the near-government shutdown before the 2024 holiday season as proof. After a bipartisan spending bill was tanked by Trump’s “first buddy” Elon Musk with a series of tweets, the president-elect joined the billionaire in his call to have the bill changed. Maddow highlighted that Trump “explicitly and out loud” told Republican legislators to ensure that the new bill didn’t pass without a stipulation to abolish the debt ceiling – or else shut down the government. Neither one happened. Another miss for Trump, as Maddow suggests.

Elon Musk himself caught a few strays from Maddow. She pointed out that despite he and Trump’s plan to reduce government spending by $2 trillion, Musk recently admitted that the administration has a “good shot” at getting half that number. Maddow also brought up the fact that Trump claimed average Americans wouldn’t feel the budget cuts at all, and cuts to auxiliary spending would leave many better off. Maddow revealed that Republicans recently rolled out a “roadmap” of budget cuts that promise the exact opposite: “mostly they’re just planning on cutting your healthcare.”

“Wait a minute, he never said he was gonna cut our healthcare” said Maddow doing an impression of a defrauded Trump voter. “He said he was just gonna cut waste.” The “waste” in this case is the benefits of average Americans. “As transitions go this has been a very bad presidential transition” Maddow summed up, “and we should describe it as such.” She then brought up the fact that Trump and his VP J.D. Vance can’t even agree on January 6th pardons. “It has been incoherent.” “Incoherent” is an understatement.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy