‘That can’t be true’: A CNN anchor hits back at Republican’s claim about Elon Musk

Senator Bill Hagerty claimed that Musk was “the only way we would even know” about the government funding plan after ranting about it on X. CNN host Dana Bash thinks Musk is being given more credit than he’s due.

Bash was skeptical of Hagerty’s allegation. She told Hagerty, “I think as a senator voting, I presume you do your best to read the bills that you’re voting on. I understand it was quite large at the beginning, but to say that it was only Elon Musk that made people aware of what was in it, that can’t be true.”

The Tennessee representative alleged that the appropriations bills were not brought forward. The Senate hearings have been happening since the summer of 2024. Hagerty alleged that the documents were dumped on Republicans at the last minute. As a result, Hagerty thinks that the bill could not be properly vetted. “Elon Musk, using the tool of Twitter, brought transparency to the entirety of it.” Hagerty said this in praise of Musk. The X owner raged about how Republicans were unable to properly read the funding plan before voting through a series of tweets.

Musk doesn’t deserve the credit

Musk has also posted against legacy media for keeping people in the dark through multiple tweets. His pundits have sung him praises for preventing “horrible” legislation from passing. In truth, Musk has effectively killed the bill with Donald Trump by spreading misinformation through X. He claimed that the plan included a 40% raise for lawmakers, the building of a new NFL stadium, and the funding of a bioweapons lab. These claims are unproven, if not misinterpreted by Musk outright.

Outgoing President Joe Biden stepped in and signed a new version of the funding bill. This is in order to avert a government shutdown. The bill extends current government funding through March 14, 2025. Additionally, the bill provides $100 billion in disaster relief and $10 billion in aid to farmers.

